Investors who lost money with B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY).

Investors who purchased B. Riley Financial, Inc. shares prior to May2023 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: RILY shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 21, 2024, an article was published entitled “SEC Probes B. Riley Deals With Client Tied to Failed Fund”. This article stated in pertinent part that “U.S. authorities are investigating B. Riley Financial’s deals with a client who was linked to a securities fraud, and the use of his assets to help the investment bank obtain a loan from Nomura Holdings Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.”

Then on January 24, 2024, an investor in NASDAQ: RILY shares filed a lawsuit against B. Riley Financial, Inc. alleging violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Brian Kahn had been credibly implicated in a conspiracy to defraud investors of millions of dollars, that, in spite of this involvement, B. Riley continued to finance the transaction enabling Kahn and others to take FRG private through complex arrangements, that the foregoing was reasonably likely to draw regulatory scrutiny to B. Riley, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

