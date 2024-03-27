Green Coffee Extract Market Size to Reach Revenue Worth US$1.5 Bn by 2030-end, Forecasts Fairfield Market Research

London, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global green coffee extract market is experiencing a considerable surge, projected to value at US$1,578 Mn by the end of 2030. This growth, estimated at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2030, driven by apparent health benefits of natural extracts. Green coffee extract is derived from unroasted coffee beans and contains a high concentration of bioactive compounds, particularly chlorogenic acids. These compounds are believed to have antioxidant properties and may offer various health benefits, including supporting weight management, promoting cardiovascular health, and improving metabolic function.



REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$897.2 Mn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$1,578 Mn CAGR 8.4% Growth Drivers Expansion of Product Applications into Emerging Industries

Increasing Awareness and Education

Increasing Consumer demand for Natural Ingredients

Growing Demand for Health and Wellness Segmentation By Form (Liquid, Powder)

By Nature (Organic, Conventional)

By Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Dietary Supplements, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The green coffee extract market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer awareness of its potential health benefits and the growing demand for natural and functional ingredients in dietary supplements and food products. The market is anticipated to expand further in the coming years. as research into the health benefits of green coffee extract continues to evolve and consumer preferences for functional and sustainable products grow.

The green coffee extract market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including ingredient suppliers, manufacturers of dietary supplements and functional foods, and companies operating in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. Competition among market players is intense, with companies focusing on product innovation, quality assurance, and marketing strategies to differentiate their offerings and capture market share.

Key Research Insights

The market for green coffee extract is led by the dietary supplements segment.

The market for green coffee extract is dominated by the organic sector.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share for green coffee extract.

Europe is currently the second-largest market for green coffee extract.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Sales of Organic Coffee Extract Dominant

The market for green coffee extract is now dominated by the organic sector in 2022, driven by consumers' increasing desire for natural and sustainably derived goods.

Organic green coffee extract is widely used due to growing consumer awareness of the negative environmental effects of conventional farming methods and a demand for chemical-free alternatives.

The demand for organic green coffee extract in a variety of applications, including dietary supplements, drinks, and cosmetics, is being driven by consumers' perceptions of organic products as being healthier.

The conventional section of the green coffee extract market is developing at the fastest rate despite the organic segment still holding a sizable market share during the forecast period.

Green Coffee Extract Powder Bestselling Form

Green coffee extract in powdered form has been widely adopted and has continued to rise in the market due to consumer preferences for items that easily integrate into everyday routines.

In the market for green coffee extract, the liquid form is starting to rise at the quickest rate. Its quick expansion can be linked to the expanding popularity of liquid formulations in health and wellness goods as well as the growing demand for ready-to-drink beverages.

Customers looking for the health advantages of green coffee extract have an easy-to-transport option in liquid extracts.

The market's liquid form segment is expanding at a faster rate due to its convenient consumption and creative product development possibilities.

Key Report Highlights

The market for green coffee extract has a lot of potential due to the growing applications of this product in developing sectors.

Industries like cosmetics and pharmaceuticals have the potential for expansion in addition to conventional categories like nutritional supplements and beverages.

An emerging prospect for the market for green coffee extract is the growing focus on sustainable and ethical sourcing methods.

The market for green coffee extract has a lot of potential due to technological developments in extraction methods.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Gains from a Growing Appetite for Natural and Functional Ingredients

The green coffee extract market is expanding at the quickest rate in Asia Pacific due to rising consumer awareness and a growing focus on health and wellness.

Green coffee extract is among the natural and functional substances in high demand due to rising disposable incomes, especially in China, and India.

The dynamic food and beverage industry in the region, along with the expanding trend of dietary supplements, is a major factor driving the market's quick rise in Asia Pacific.





Aware Consumers of North America Uphold the Region’s Top Rank

The market for green coffee extract will be concentrated in North America because of the region's well-established culture of health and wellbeing. Because consumers in the area are well-informed about the advantages of green coffee extract, it is widely used in a variety of applications.

Contributing to North America's leading position is the existence of significant market participants, strong distribution networks, and an established market for dietary supplements.

The qualities of green coffee extract complement the region's preference for natural and practical components, which promotes steady expansion and market dominance in North America.





Key Companies in the Global Green Coffee Extract Market

Alpsure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

Cymbio Pharma Private Limited

Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.

Croda International

Botanic Healthcare

Naturex

Laybio

Nectar Phytochems

Hawaii Pharma LLC





