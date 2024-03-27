Hisense Returns to 2024 Proudly SA Buy Local Summit

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, is proud to announce its participation in the 2024 Proudly South African Buy Local Summit. The event, which took place at the Sandton Convention Centre, brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and consumers to celebrate and support local businesses.



At the heart of Hisense's participation is its commitment to technological excellence and supporting local businesses. The company was showcasing its Smart Fridges and Hero Mini-LED Pro model TVs, which recently won the prestigious 2024 TV Brand of the Year Award from Mybroadband and the No.2 Global TV Shipment spot from Omdia.

Luna Nortje, Deputy General Manager for Hisense South Africa, emphasized the company's commitment to local economic growth, stating, "We actively encourage and support local businesses and entrepreneurs to participate in manufacturing locally. By fostering innovation and collaboration within our community, we aim to build a sustainable ecosystem that benefits both Hisense and our local partners, while building a better future for South Africa, one job at a time." Hisense, with its infrastructure in South Africa including warehouses, a factory, and other facilities, has been instrumental in creating over 5000 jobs directly and indirectly in South Africa. This commitment to job creation and economic development is a cornerstone of Hisense's operations.

At Hisense, we believe that supporting local communities goes hand in hand with our commitment to manufacturing and trading locally. It's not just about producing and selling products; it's about uplifting the people and places that make our operations possible. We donated over R100,000 to selected charities associated with the event, pledging R5 for every cyclist who crossed the finish line of the Cape Town Cycle Tour. Despite another donation of a Side by Side Fridge to the Fountain of Hope Foundation, we've gone further by inviting their children to tour our Atlantis Factory. This initiative aims to broaden their horizons and open their minds to endless possibilities, contributing to a brighter future for our communities. These initiatives are just a glimpse of our ongoing efforts to create a lasting impact and uplift our communities.

The 2024 Proudly South African Buy Local Summit is a vibrant platform for businesses to connect, learn, and collaborate towards a stronger local economy. Hisense's participation underscores its dedication to innovation, job creation, and economic growth in South Africa.

