Food Anti-Caking Agents Market Size Set for US$1,506.9 Mn Valuation by 2030, Estimates Fairfield Market Research

London, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global food anti-caking agents market is expected to surge with revenue estimated to climb from US$995.6 Mn in 2022 to US$1,506.9 Mn by 2030, securing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. Fairfield Market Research highlights that the growing demand for natural and clean-label products is shaping the market.



The expansion of the food industry, driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and changing dietary habits, contributes to the growth of the food anti-caking agents market. Food manufacturers rely on anti-caking agents to ensure consistent product quality, improve flow properties, and enhance consumer satisfaction.

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$995.6 Mn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$1,506.9 Mn CAGR 6.1% Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Processed Foods

Busy lifestyles and a Preference for Convenience Foods

Rising Awareness of Food Quality and Safety

Globalization of Food Supply Chains Segmentation By Source (Synthetic, Natural)

By Type (Calcium Compounds, Sodium Compounds, Silicon dioxide, Magnesium Compounds, Microcrystalline Cellulose)

By Application (Seasoning & Condiments, Dairy Products, Bakery, Soups & Sauces) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

“Innovation in the creation of anti-caking Agents is made possible by the ongoing advancement of technology. The creation of anti-caking products with greater functionality and improved performance is made possible by advancements in formulation techniques, processing technologies, and component compatibility,” says the analyst.

The globalization of food supply chains has led to the need for anti-caking agents that can maintain product integrity and consistency across diverse geographical regions and climates. Food manufacturers rely on these additives to ensure uniform product quality and performance, regardless of manufacturing location or distribution channel.

The market for food anti-caking agents has much potential due to consumers' growing desire for natural and clean-label products. Growing consumer consciousness about health and well-being has led to a need for foods with few agents and identifiable ingredients.

Key Takeaways

Calcium compounds dominate the market for food anti-caking agents.

The food anti-caking agents market is expanding at significant rate in Asia Pacific.

North America dominates in terms of market share for food anti-caking agents.





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Calcium Compounds Remain Most Reliable

Calcium compounds dominate the market for food anti-caking agents, owing to their versatility and broad use in a variety of food applications. Their dominance in the industry is largely due to their ability to prevent clumping and maintain product quality.

Calcium compounds are preferred by businesses looking for dependable anti-caking solutions because of their versatility in meeting the needs of various industries, from dairy products to baked goods.

Silicon dioxide is the significantly growing segment of the market for food anti-caking agents. This is primarily due to its expanding applications in the food industry and its multifunctional properties.

Customers looking for clean-label options appreciate silicon dioxide because it is a natural anti-caking agent.

The food and beverage industry's growing inclination toward using natural and minimally processed products is driving demand for silicon dioxide and facilitating its explosive rise in the market.





Prominence of Synthetic Anti-Caking Agents Prevails

The synthetic segment dominates the market for food anti-caking agents because of its affordability, reliability, and accessibility. Artificial anti-caking agents provide dependable quality control by guaranteeing consistency and flowability in a range of food items.

Producers choose synthetic alternatives due to their cost-effectiveness and adaptability, satisfying the needs of an expanding food sector that prioritises production and efficiency.

The natural segment of the food anti-caking agents market is expanding at the quickest rate as consumer preferences for clean-label and natural products continue to rise. Growing health consciousness has forced manufacturers to look into and invest in natural alternatives as consumers move away from synthetic additives.

The natural market responds to consumer demand for label transparency by providing anti-caking agents made from plant extracts, minerals, or other natural sources.

Key Report Highlights

The increasing consumption of processed and convenience foods globally increases the demand for food anti-caking agents.

The globalization of food supply chains has led to the need for anti-caking agents.

The global food industry's expansion is driving the market growth.





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America Eats up the Largest Revenue Share of Market

North America dominates the market for food anti-caking agents due to its technologically advanced and firmly established food and beverage sector.

The region's prominence is ascribed to a significant demand for processed foods, the preservation of which depends heavily on anti-caking agents.

Strict quality regulations and an emphasis on food safety in North America fuel the use of these compounds.

The region's market has been growing steadily thanks to ongoing product advancements and a strong focus on convenience, which has made North America a significant player and contributor to the market's overall size.

Asian Markets Receive Tailwinds from Mounting Popularity of Convenience Foods

The market for food anti-caking agents is expanding at the significant rate in the Asia Pacific area.

The dynamic growth of the region is driven by various causes, including a surge in demand for processed and convenience foods, rising urbanisation, and altering consumer preferences.

Asia Pacific is becoming a leading food product market due to rising disposable incomes and population growth, which is boosting the need for efficient anti-caking products.

The growing food processing sector in the area also increases the need for these agents, establishing Asia Pacific as a major driver of the market's overall expansion.

Key Companies Profiled in the Global Food Anti-Caking Agents Market

Evonik Industries

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

PPG Industries

Arkema

Agropur Ingredients

Kemin Industries, Inc.

EP Minerals

PQ Corporation

Solvay SA

