CRN once again shines the spotlight on ThinkOn in its 2024 CRN® Partner Program Guide

TORONTO, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think On, Inc., today announced its recognition by CRN® (a brand of The Channel Company) in the CRN 2024 Partner Program Guide—for the second consecutive year.



This annual guide offers essential information to members of the IT channel ecosystem as they explore technology manufacturers’ partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs and growth.

ThinkOn’s channel-only approach means that we only win when our partners win. Our new designation as the sole channel-only VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Pinnacle Partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program now provides partners with improved pricing and enhanced support.

"At ThinkOn, we understand that our partners' success is our success. Being recognized in the CRN Partner Program Guide for the second consecutive year underscores our commitment to providing our partners with the support, resources, and benefits they need to thrive in the competitive IT landscape,” says Greg Chappell, Vice President of Global Sales and Partner Success at ThinkOn and 2023 CRN Channel Chief. “Our new VCSP designation ensures our partners can further elevate their customer service and drive long-term growth."

For solution providers like managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers, the breadth and depth of partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors are pivotal considerations. Robust elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing support, training and certification, and technical assistance can distinguish a vendor and significantly contribute to partners' long-term growth.

In the 2024 Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre-and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

ThinkOn empowers partners to elevate customer service and seize growth opportunities with a transparent pricing structure, subscription-based model, and value-added services. Leveraging ThinkOn’s VMware Sovereign Cloud status and trusted solutions like IaaS, BaaS, data archiving, DRaaS, and object storage, partners optimize account management and drive sales growth in a secure cloud environment.

“Recognition on this list reflects the value of spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success,” says Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN’s 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and the vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community.”

The 2024 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Think On, Inc.

Think On, Inc. is a channel-only cloud service provider with a global data center footprint dedicated to solving complex data problems through a portfolio of creative, turnkey infrastructure and data management solutions that are fast, flexible, scalable, highly secure, and cost-effective with predictable pricing and no hidden fees. ThinkOn’s channel-only distribution model empowers value-add resellers and managed service providers to service the data needs of businesses in commercial enterprise and public sectors across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. ThinkOn builds its solutions on industry-leading technology platforms engineered to make your data more resilient, secure, actionable, and searchable.

www.thinkon.com

ThinkOn Contact:

Vanessa Grantcharova

Brand Marketing Manager | ThinkOn

vanessa.grantcharova@thinkon.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com