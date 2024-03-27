Viventium Named FrontRunner for HR Software

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium announced today it was named a FrontRunner for HR software by Software Advice. FrontRunners is designed to help businesses evaluate which software products may be right for them.



“Viventium is honored to be awarded as a FrontRunner for HR software,” said Navin Gupta, Viventium’s Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to invest in our software, built for post-acute care, to support our mission to enrich the lives of caregivers through technology so they love going to work every day. Consistent positive feedback from clients reinforces that we are focusing on the right technology enhancements to ensure administrators and caregivers can thrive at work.”

FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on Usability and Customer Satisfaction ratings for small businesses. FrontRunners for HR software is available at https://www.softwareadvice.com/hr/.

Required disclaimer: FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.

About Viventium

Viventium provides a SaaS-based human capital management solution that is focused on the post-acute care industry. The company’s mission is to enrich the lives of caregivers through technology so they love going to work every day. By providing specialized software and expert guidance, Viventium helps its clients throughout the lifecycle of each caregiver. The company has clients in all 50 states and supports over 420,000 client employees each year.

For more information about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com or follow @viventium on LinkedIn and X .

About Software Advice Software Advice® helps businesses navigate the software buying journey. Industry-specific advisors guide people through the selection process and provide personalized software recommendations. Founded in 2005, Software Advice has helped more than 750,000 businesses find the right software for their specific needs through 1-on-1 advice, objective research and actionable insights. Software Advice also features over 770,000 verified user reviews to ensure people feel confident in their technology decisions.

