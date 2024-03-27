Canada Royal Milk receives Canadian Food Inspection Agency approval to begin infant formula production

KINGSTON, Ontario, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Royal Milk issued the following statement regarding the production of infant formula for the Canadian marketplace:



“Canada Royal Milk and its more than 150 skilled professionals employed in the Kingston facility welcome the decision by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) that will allow for the production of infant formula.

After a lengthy process of nearly two years, Canada Royal Milk has now received both Health Canada and CFIA approval. Meeting the infant formula needs of parents has been Canada Royal Milk’s number one priority since breaking ground in 2019.

Next steps to begin production of the first batch of infant formula have been initiated, and it is anticipated that the product will be available for retail distribution from coast-to-coast-to-coast this summer.

Canada Royal Milk is guided by the highest standards of safety, quality and excellence to create a made-in-Canada infant formula. Now that the necessary approvals have been obtained, Canada Royal Milk is committed to supporting the health and nourishment of families across the country.”

For more information, please contact:

media@canadaroyalmilk.com

About Canada Royal Milk:

Canada Royal Milk is a manufacturer of milk powder products based in Kingston, Ontario, operating a 320,000 square foot facility, and employing more than 150 skilled professionals. Through the creation of well-paying, high-quality Canadian jobs in our Kingston facility, Canada Royal Milk is committed to meeting Canada’s formula needs.