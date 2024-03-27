IZEA Named a Finalist in Global Social Media Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced it has been shortlisted in the Best Social Influencer Campaign category of the 2024 Global Social Media Awards for its campaign with Ravensburger, a game, puzzle and toy maker.



The Ravensburger Puzzles “Self-Care Fall campaign” encouraged millennial consumers to incorporate the entertaining and mindful practice of puzzling into their daily lives through influencer videos posted on various platforms.

“We are proud to be named a finalist in the Global Social Media Awards for our campaign with Ravensburger,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA CEO and founder. “This campaign was about more than just promoting a product, it was about inspiring a lifestyle change and encouraging self-care through puzzling. We believe that our innovative approach to content creation, along with our collaboration with influencers who embody the brand's values, resonated with the target audience and made this campaign a success.”

The Global Social Media Awards recognize the best in social media marketing from around the world.

To work with IZEA as either an influencer or a marketer, visit izea.com . For news and resources, follow IZEA at x.com/izea .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.





Attachment