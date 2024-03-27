DigiCert Achieves Record Growth in FY2024 as Worldwide Demand for Digital Trust Increases

Lehi, Utah, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, Inc., a leading global provider of digital trust, today announced accelerated adoption of its Digital Trust solutions as the company closed a record total of new bookings in Q4 of its fiscal year as well as a record number of patents filed. Product innovation and key partnerships, coupled with the increasing demand for Digital Trust, were behind the strong customer demand.

As the need for Digital Trust continues to rise – from quantum computing and connected devices to content provenance – DigiCert has accelerated its market position, driven record bookings, bolstered its executive bench, expanded innovation, introduced new products to market, and earned respected industry recognition.

“While we experienced a lot of great momentum in fiscal 2024, we are even more excited about the opportunities we see for Digital Trust over the next 24 months as more and more organizations endeavor to become quantum ready, coupled with the growing need for trusted devices and content authenticity,” said Amit Sinha, CEO of DigiCert. “What we’re seeing is a crescendo of trust issues brought by the unintended consequences of innovation, and as a long-established provider of the foundation on which trust is built, DigiCert is well positioned to address these issues.”

Key Business Highlights for FY2024

Closed largest bookings quarter in company history in Q4

Appointed Jugnu Bhatia as CFO and Dave Packer as CRO

Published inaugural ESG report

Signed new strategic partnerships with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, TD Synnex, and Deutsche Telekom

Hosted first annual Digital Trust Summit in Vegas, where 300+ attendees convened to hear presentations from Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon Devices & Services, Zscaler, RSA Conference, and B. Braun, in addition to DigiCert’s executive leadership team

Earned a Net Promoter Score of 76

Published 2024 State of Digital Trust Report and commissioned study on Preparing for a Safe Post Quantum Future

Products and Innovation

Operationalized innovation and filed 32 patents , the most in the company’s history, bringing the total number of patents to 113 issued and 55 pending

, the most in the company’s history, bringing the total number of patents to 113 issued and 55 pending Launched DigiCert® Trust Lifecycle Manager, which includes Discovery, Management, and Automation, breaking down silos of managing trust across enterprise and brings public & private trust together in a way that hasn’t been done before

which includes Discovery, Management, and Automation, breaking down silos of managing trust across enterprise and brings public & private trust together in a way that hasn’t been done before Expanded the offering in DigiCert® Software Trust Manager to combine continuous code scanning with policy enforcement and monitoring necessary to secure software supply chains

to combine continuous code scanning with policy enforcement and monitoring necessary to secure software supply chains Introduced DigiCert Labs that included a free PQC Playground to allow the industry to test NIST recommended quantum safe algorithms

that included a free to allow the industry to test NIST recommended quantum safe algorithms Launched CertCentral® Europe to support customer requirements for data residency

to support customer requirements for data residency Introduced DigiCert® KeyLocker, a cloud-based secure delivery and storage of private code signing keys to comply with the new requirements issued by the CAB Forum

a cloud-based secure delivery and storage of private code signing keys to comply with the new requirements issued by the CAB Forum Expanded leading authoritative DNS network to include an additional point of presence (POP) in Atlanta, enhancing performance for customers in that region

Executed various CertCentral enhancements, including webhooks to better support automated workflows, and hosting for Verified Mark Certificates and logo files to speed deployment and VMC renewals

including webhooks to better support automated workflows, and hosting for Verified Mark Certificates and logo files to speed deployment and VMC renewals Expanded DigiCert® Trust Lifecycle Manager support for third party certificate authorities: Microsoft CA and AWS Private CA



Industry and Standards Leadership

Established first unaffiliated root of trust for the U.S. EV (electric vehicle) infrastructure initiative (Plug & Charge) and ISO 15118-2 standard

Eclipsed 1 billion televisions with CI Plus certificates in Europe

Surpassed 180 billion DNS queries in a single day

Completed EU Qualified audits and received certifications for CertCentral and the DigiCert ONE platform

Accomplished first-ever DNSTrust SOC2 Audit successfully

Successfully conducted 31+ compliance audits, leading the industry and showcasing commitment to global security and trust standards

Garnered industry recognition including 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs, Top 100 Women in Security, and 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Award

For more information about how DigiCert provides digital trust for the real world, visit https://www.digicert.com/insights/digital-trust.

About DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit www.digicert.com or follow @digicert.

