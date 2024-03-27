GeekVape, in collaboration with Absolute Racing, clinched the GT3 category championship.

Shenzhen, China, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the heart of GeekVape's success lies its pioneering approach to intelligent manufacturing, a philosophy that has recently been showcased in a vibrant collaboration with Absolute Racing. This partnership culminated in a victory in the GT3 category at the Sepang 12 Hours, with the car adorned in GeekVape's distinctive livery, marking an impressive feat in the Southeast Asian racing circuit.

The partnership with Absolute Racing and the subsequent triumph at the Sepang 12 Hours, a prestigious endurance race in Malaysia since 2000, was more than just a win on the track; it was a testament to GeekVape's strategic foresight and its commitment to excellence. The race, known for its challenging conditions and competitive field, also highlighted Porsche's dedication by featuring the Asian debut of the Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport, with GeekVape's branding proudly displayed on the Absolute Racing 911 GT3 R. This visibility underscored the company's esteemed standing within the industry.

Allen, GeekVape's CEO, eloquently captured the essence of this collaboration: "Our partnership with the Porsche Absolute Racing Team is a celebration of 'Made in China's' innovative prowess and our dedication to excellence and sustainable development worldwide." This venture is part of a broader strategy to redefine global perceptions of Chinese manufacturing through high-impact collaborations that go beyond traditional advertising methods.

The focus on the GeekVape livery on the Porsche 911 GT3 R, promoting both the company and its GEEKBAR brand, symbolizes a strategic expansion effort to project GeekVape's innovative market approaches onto the global stage. This is not GeekVape's first foray into high-profile sports partnerships; the company has a history of engaging with leading sports teams, including a notable partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team and an unprecedented collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, underscoring its adeptness in leveraging sports IPs to enhance brand visibility and drive growth.

Such initiatives have significantly bolstered GeekVape's brand recognition, as evidenced by its acclaim as "France's Most Popular Hardware Brand" by EcigIntelligence and its top-ranked website in the e-vapor industry. These achievements reflect a strategic pivot from engaging in competitive price wars to focusing on elevating brand value and consumer perception through intelligent manufacturing and market engagement.

At its core, GeekVape's distinction in the market is not merely the result of external partnerships and marketing strategies but is fundamentally anchored in its commitment to intelligent manufacturing. This involves a sophisticated blend of informatization, intelligentization, and lean manufacturing practices aimed at delivering sustainable, low-carbon manufacturing solutions globally. GeekVape's dedication to this approach is evident in its leadership's investment in lean manufacturing principles and the publication of "Small Steps," a guide to smart manufacturing excellence.

GeekVape has been focusing on intelligent manufacturing not just recently. Previously, GeekVape's CEO made significant advancements in lean practices within the e-cigarette industry, culminating in the publication of a new book, "Small Steps," to serve as a reference for businesses. While some companies focus on "manufacturing for export," GeekVape emphasizes "smart manufacturing for export," positioning it as the latter. This approach means that in facing the chaotic emerging markets, GeekVape will be more flexible and proactive in its strategies.

