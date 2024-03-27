The Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice publishes first volume in new book series

Washington, D.C., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) recently published its first volume in The Payne Center Book Series, which focuses on pragmatic policy ideas related to social justice. The first book, titled “Creating New Possibilities for the Future of HBCUs,” provides critical examination of the current contributions and future directions of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“This first volume sets the bar for the upcoming series, as we continue to examine the intersectionality of educational, economic and environmental justice in American society,” Dr. N. Joyce Payne, founder of TMCF, said. “The Center for Social Justice is an ideal space for scholars to come together to explore and exchange disruptive ideas for the creation of a new and more inclusive social order. Their work is second to none, providing hope and inspiration despite nearly insurmountable challenges.”

Bringing together more than 20 higher education scholars with vast professional experience, the book breaks new ground on Black colleges and offers hope and optimism for their future despite shrinking investments in higher education, declining enrollments and eroding public confidence in the value of a college degree. The book is edited by Drs. Terrell Strayhorn from Virginia Union University, Michael Williams from the University of Missouri, and Royel Johnson from the University of Southern California.

The Payne Center, created by TMCF, is a national think tank and research center, bringing together top HBCU scholars, national thought leaders and community advocates to create sustainable change to the fabric of Black life in America. The Payne Center is responsible for producing innovative social justice research; leveraging social justice research to inform public policy; supporting the research and educational missions of HBCUs; and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workforce.

The Payne Center for Social Justice and Gallup recently released “Black Thriving in America 2023,” which assessed Black life experiences in the United States and produced the groundbreaking Black American Social Justice Dashboard. The dashboard is a unique tool designed to annually measure key social justice metrics and quantifies the state of struggling, surviving and thriving in Black American life across key areas of activity like healthcare, employment, education and criminal justice.

“The book ‘Creating New Possibilities for the Future of HBCUs’ is the beginning of a series of policy-focused research from and for Black colleges, as well as every individual and entity committed to social justice in America,” Dr. M. C. Brown II, the Payne Center executive director and research scientist, said. “Volume two of the book series will address the competencies and skill sets needed for HBCU presidents in the current era of increased institutional competition and seismic change across the postsecondary education landscape.”

The next volume in the series will be released in fall 2024.

About the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) created the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice (CSJ) to serve as a nexus in advancing social justice for Black Americans. CSJ is a national think tank and research center, rooted in the African American community, drawing together top HBCU scholars, national thought leaders, community advocates and on-the-ground solution-makers to identify, evaluate and scale new evidenced-based programs and policies designed to create sustainable change to the fabric of Black life in American society.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest

organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Historically Black Community Colleges and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.