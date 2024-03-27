Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action has been filed against Plug Power Inc. (“Plug” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG). The lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Plug overstated its ability and/or efforts to mitigate the negative impacts that supply chain constraints and material shortages could have or were having on the Company’s hydrogen business, as well as the sufficiency of its cash and capital to fund its operations; (ii) Plug continued to experience delays related to its green hydrogen production facility build-out plans, as well as in securing external funding sources to finance its growth plans; (iii) Plug downplayed the true scope and severity of all the foregoing when these issues were eventually revealed; and (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Plug also overstated the near-term prospects of its hydrogen production operations, as well as the viability of expanding those operations.



If you bought Plug shares between May 9, 2023 and January 16, 2024, and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832 or, you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/plug/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 21, 2024.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

