Globex Receives Fayolle Quarterly Royalty Payment

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to update shareholders as regards revenue from the Fayolle gold/silver deposit currently being mined by IAMGOLD in Clericy township, Quebec. The deposit is being mined by the open pit method with the ore being transported to IAMGold’s Westwood mill.



Globex has just received the quarterly royalty payment for the October to December 2023 period. An amount of $238,794.89 was directly deposited into Globex’s bank account. This is the largest payment to date as the mining and processing of Fayolle’s gold/silver ore has ramped up. Globex retains a 2% net smelter royalty on all mineral production from the Fayolle property.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex.

