Global Low-Speed Electric Vehicle Market to Hit Valuation of USD 33.48 Billion By 2032, at 22.5% CAGR: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest research by Astute Analytica, the global low-speed electric vehicle market is projected to surpass US$ 33.48 billion by 2032, up from US$ 5.39 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The global low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV) market has experienced significant expansion recently. This growth is evident in the impressive sales figures, with over 3.13 million units sold worldwide in 2022 alone. China has emerged as a dominant player in the LSEV market, with its top three manufacturers producing over 600,000 units annually. This production caters to both personal and commercial use, with approximately 500,000 units designed for personal transportation and a slightly higher 700,000 units for commercial purposes.

LSEVs designed for personal use in the low-speed electric vehicle market typically have a top speed of 20-25 mph, while their commercial counterparts boast a cargo capacity of 500-1000 kg, making them ideal for short-distance deliveries and services in urban areas. The battery technology in these vehicles is also noteworthy, with an average capacity of 8 kWh for 4-wheeler LSEVs. This allows them to cover necessary distances without frequent recharging, and the average charging time of 6-8 hours is convenient.

Beyond their practical applications, LSEVs are also making a positive economic impact. The industry has created over 150,000 direct jobs worldwide, and major LSEV manufacturers have invested heavily in research and development, exceeding $1 billion in investment. The durability of LSEVs is reflected in their average replacement cycle of 5-6 years and an average lifespan of 8-10 years. This durability has contributed to a thriving resale market, estimated at $300 million in value.

Key Findings in Low-Speed Electric Vehicle Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 33.48 billion CAGR 22.5% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (73.4%) By Type Low-Speed Electric Scooters (48.0%) By Vehicle Length Medium-Sized LSEVs (2.4 to 3.5 meters) (49.8%) By Power Output < 4KW (38.6%) By Speed 25–30 mph (39.4%) By Battery Type Lead-Acid Batteries (46.4%) By End User Golf Course (36.3%) Top Trends Development of Low-Cost Lithium-Ion Batteries

Adoption of 3D Printing Technology for LSEV Manufacturing

Increasing Use of LSEVs as Personal Transportation Vehicles Top Drivers Growing Awareness of LSEVs as a Low-Cost and Eco-Friendly Transportation Option

Relaxation in Legal Age Limit and Driver Licensing for LSEVs Top Challenges Competition from Substitutes

Market Fragmentation

Unique Transportation Needs and Challenges in Emerging Markets and Developing Countries

Emerging Application Areas Boosting Growth of Low-Speed Electric Vehicle Market

Low-speed electric vehicles (LSEVs) are rapidly expanding their applications due to their efficiency, eco-friendliness, and cost-effectiveness. Beyond traditional uses, LSEVs are finding innovative roles in industrial and commercial settings. They are utilized in factories, distribution centers, and even for parking enforcement. Their maneuverability in tight spaces and low maintenance requirements make them ideal for various tasks, including landscaping in parks and golf courses.

LSEVs also offer compelling solutions for urban and community mobility. They are perfect for short-distance travel in gated communities, campuses, and urban neighborhoods, especially in areas with speed restrictions. Their popularity is growing in master-planned developments as a convenient alternative transportation mode. In areas with limited high-speed roads, such as urban centers and beach communities, LSEVs provide a practical and green option for daily commutes. The tourism and hospitality industry is another sector benefiting from LSEVs. Resorts, hotels, and tourist attractions are using them to transport guests quietly and with minimal environmental impact. Furthermore, the surge in e-commerce has created a need for efficient last-mile delivery solutions in the low-speed electric vehicle market. LSEVs are proving their worth in this area thanks to their ability to navigate congested urban areas with ease.

Businesses with fleet operations are also incorporating LSEVs to reduce costs and improve their sustainability footprint. They are particularly well-suited for transport on campuses and within industrial complexes. Lastly, Public Use LSEVs (PU-LSVs) are emerging as a cost-effective and environmentally conscious option for shuttle services, tourist transport, and municipal transportation initiatives.

Low-Speed Electric Scooter Holding Dominance with Market Share of 48% in Global Low-Speed Electric Vehicle Market

The low-speed electric scooter segment is experiencing explosive growth, currently holding a 48.0% share of the global LSEV market and projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.1%. This dominance is driven by urbanization, demand for last-mile solutions, environmental concerns, and advancements in batteries and lightweight materials. These scooters offer efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use in urban environments, making them a popular choice for consumers and businesses.

The global market for electric motorcycles and scooters is experiencing rapid growth. Projections indicate that approximately 55 million units will be sold worldwide by 2024, highlighting the increasing demand for sustainable and efficient transportation solutions. In fact, electric scooters are dominating the electric two-wheeler market, accounting for a substantial 68% share, while electric motorcycles hold the remaining 32%. Furthermore, within the broader e-mobility market, electric scooters hold a significant position as the second-largest segment after electric cars. This position indicates a solid 18% contribution to the overall market share, emphasizing their growing importance as an alternative mode of transportation.

Trend: Adoption of 3D Printing Technology in Low-Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Manufacturing

The integration of 3D printing in Low-Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) manufacturing is transforming the automotive industry. The Italian electric car company XEV, collaborating with Polymaker, has unveiled the world's first mass-produced 3D-printed car – a landmark achievement for the market. This LSEV project exemplifies the industry's shift towards the Customer-to-Manufacturer (C2M) model, a pillar of Industry 4.0, requiring mass customization, streamlined R&D, and lightweight parts for efficiency. 3D printing seamlessly addresses these needs in the low-speed electric vehicle market. By using only 57 parts, XEV's LSEV significantly reduces the number of plastic components compared to conventional vehicles, highlighting the power of 3D printing in simplifying assembly. This technology enables the creation of complex geometries that are difficult to produce with traditional methods, leading to unique, optimized components.

The market impact of 3D printing in LSEVs is undeniable. It promises affordable mass-production, faster prototyping, lower manufacturing costs, enhanced customization, and higher product quality. Moreover, the lightweight nature of 3D-printed parts directly improves fuel efficiency, a crucial aspect in the LSEV sector. While XEV's LSV is a low-speed vehicle, it showcases the market potential of 3D printing technology. It offers cost-effective solutions for urban mobility and opens doors for innovation in mainstream automotive manufacturing.

Key Insights and Findings in the Global Low-Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market

Medium-sized LSEVs (2.4 to 3.5 meters in length) are the most sought-after type, with a market share of 49.8%, Moreover, they are expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.0% in the years to come across the global low-speed electric vehicle market. This popularity stems from their balance of size and maneuverability, making them ideal for urban settings with limited space. Their versatility for both personal and light commercial use adds to their appeal.

LSEVs with power outputs under 4KW are in high demand, holding a 38.6% market share and a projected CAGR of 23.1%. These vehicles offer efficiency, affordability, and sufficient power for urban needs. Advancements in batteries and motors contribute to their appeal, leading to longer ranges and reduced charging needs.

The 25-30 mph speed segment leads the market with a 39.4% share and a projected CAGR of 23.2%. This popularity is due to the balance between safety, efficiency, and practicality in urban environments. LSEVs in this range align with speed limits, offer longer battery life, and are seen as a safe, eco-friendly transportation solution.

Top Recent Developments in Low-Speed Electric Vehicle Market

Yamaha Motor Develops Low-Speed EVs for First/Last Mile Transportation

In August 2023, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. developed low-speed electric mobility solutions for first and last mile transportation to address national transportation issues in Japan.

The company is developing vehicles for running on public roads with a maximum speed of 20 km/h.

Kaixin Auto Acquires Henan Yujie Times to Enter China's Small EV Market

In August 2021, Kaixin Auto Holdings, a China-based provider of used luxury cars and imported new cars, acquired Henan Yujie Times Automobile Company Limited.

This acquisition marks Kaixin's official entry into China's small-size EV market, which is forecasted to reach a 10 million vehicle scale over the next 5 years.

Henan Yujie Times specializes in manufacturing small, multi-function electric vehicles.

Polaris, Textron, HDK Electric Lead Market Share in Low-Speed EVs

Polaris Inc, Textron Inc, and HDK Electric Vehicle are the top companies holding market share in the low-speed electric vehicle market as of 2022.

Venture Capital Investments in EV and Battery Tech Startups Reached $2.1 Billion (2022)

Venture capital investments in start-up firms developing EV and battery technologies reached nearly USD 2.1 billion in 2022, up 30% relative to 2021.

Investments increased in batteries and critical minerals.

Major EV and Battery Makers Announced $52 Billion in US Investments (Aug 2022 - Mar 2023)

Between August 2022 and March 2023, major EV and battery makers announced cumulative post-IRA investments of USD 52 billion in North American EV supply chains

50% is for battery manufacturing, and about 20% each for battery components and EV manufacturing

Global Low-Speed Electric Vehicle Market Key Players

AGT Electric Cars

Bradshaw Electric Vehicles

Club Car

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

GEM (Global Electric Motorcars)

Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd

Polaris Industries

Shandong Shifeng (SF Motors)

Textron Specialized Vehicles

Yamaha Motor Company

Columbia Vehicle Group Inc.

Deere & Company

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Passenger Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV)s

Commercial Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV)s

Low Speed Utility Vehicles

Low-Speed Electric Scooters

Others

By Vehicle Length

Short LSEVs (1.8 - 2.4 Meters)

Medium-sized LSEVs (2.4 - 3.5 Meters)

Longer LSEVs (3.6 Meters and above)

By Power Output

< 4 KW

4-5 KW

5 - 8 KW

8 - 10 KW

By Speed

25 - 30 mph

30 - 35 mph

35 - 40 mph

40 - 45 mph

By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion Battery

Lead-Acid Batteries

Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

Others

By End User

Golf Corse

Amusement Parks & Theme Parks

Resorts & Hotels

Airports

Military

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

