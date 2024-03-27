Dental Intelligence Unveils Game-Changing Payments Integration

Pleasant Grove, UT, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Intelligence, the leading provider of analytics and engagement software in the dental industry, has unveiled a new innovation in Dental Payments solutions. This game-changing enhancement integrates the Payments platform directly with Treatment Plans, offering a seamless experience that aligns financial and treatment planning for patients and dental practices alike.



Dental Intelligence, Inc.

This innovative update is designed to transform the way dental practices approach revenue cycle management (RCM). By presenting payment information and options alongside detailed treatment plans, Dental Intelligence is making it easier than ever for patients to understand their care options and associated costs. This level of transparency and convenience is set to ease payment anxiety, enhance decision-making, and improve overall patient satisfaction.

"Integrating our Payments solution with Treatment Plans is a natural progression in our mission to help dentists practice smarter," said Dan Larsen, VP of Product at Dental Intelligence. "Effective revenue cycle management is critical to their success. With this enhancement, we're simplifying the payment process for dental practices and simultaneously empowering patients to make informed decisions about their dental health."

The update aims to streamline operations, reduce payment anxiety, improve patient satisfaction, and enhance the appointment experience for staff and patients alike.

In addition to the integration with Treatment Plans, Dental Intelligence has also added the ability for practices to create and manage custom payment plans for patients directly from their Payments dashboard. Practices can utilize payment plans to work with patients who have past-due balances, manage payments for membership plans, and more. Patients can enroll in payment plans with monthly autopay for a convenient way to manage their balance. The most recent update to Dental Intelligence Payments also includes the ability for patients to sign in and pay their balance online or make partial payments in their Patient Portal.

"Dental Intelligence is committed to evolving the way dental practices manage their operations, from appointment scheduling to insurance claims, verification, collections, and now, an integrated payments and treatment planning system," Larsen added. "This update is a testament to our dedication to innovation and our continuous effort to support dental practices in providing exceptional care while also managing their business effectively."

The updated Payments solution is now available to all Dental Intelligence customers. Dental practices looking to leverage the new features are encouraged to contact Dental Intelligence for more information on how to integrate this update into their operations.

About Dental Intelligence, Inc.

Dental Intelligence is built for one purpose: giving dental practices the power to Practice Smarter.™ Their unparalleled analytics show you exactly where your practice stands, and their smart engagement tools help practices reach their unique goals faster and more efficiently. It’s the all-in-one solution for everything from online scheduling, to easy payments, and every step in between. It’s the industry’s easiest way to grow, and lets you spend less time in your systems and more time in your practice. Click here for a free demo.

