Toronto music scene docuseries ‘New World Beat’ finds a home at TVO

Toronto, Ontario, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO Today Docs is thrilled to announce the arrival of New World Beat, a musical docuseries that shines a light on the emerging artists, local legends, and unsung stars of Toronto’s music scene.

New World Beat is a love letter to Toronto and the musicians who are integral to the culture of the city. It celebrates their many successes on and off the stage while also exploring what it means to be an artist in the tumultuous 2020s. As music venues continue to fight to stay open and the cost of living rises, homegrown musicians are struggling more than ever to survive. New World Beat considers what this means for the future of arts and culture in Canada’s biggest city.

Hosted by award-winning jazz musician Lydia Persaud, the six-part series features interviews and live performances from artists like The Weather Station, Charlotte Cornfield, James Bailey, DJ Chippy NONSTOP, and many more.

New World Beat was created, produced, directed, edited, and written by Michael Tobin (I Lost My Mind, L’dor V’dor) and produced by Matt Greyson (Blackberry, Wexford Plaza). New World Beat is distributed in Canada by Makers.

Stream all six episodes on the TVO Today Docs website, YouTube channel and smart TV app, or tune in to TVO’s broadcast channel on Wednesdays at 10 pm ET starting March 27.

