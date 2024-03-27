Brunswick Corporation Named one of ‘America’s Most Trustworthy Companies’ by Newsweek for Second Consecutive Year

METTAWA, Ill, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest recreational marine technology company, has been named by Newsweek to its list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. Of the thousands of companies considered for this honor, only 700 made the final list and Brunswick ranked among the top 15 companies within the Manufacturing and Industrial Equipment category. The award recognizes companies across three main public pillars of trust – customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

“We are honored to once again see Brunswick recognized on Newsweek’s list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America,” said Dave Foulkes, CEO, Brunswick Corporation. “As a testament to our commitment of leading with our values in each aspect of our business, this award recognizes the openness, trust and integrity we display in dealing with our employees, our customers, and our investors. I would like to thank our global workforce for their role in shaping our ‘One Brunswick’ culture and transforming the future of the marine industry.”

The top 700 Most Trustworthy Companies spanned 23 industries and were chosen based on a holistic assessment of trustworthiness. Those that made the list were identified in an independent survey based on a large sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on the three touchpoints of trust. A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted. All companies headquartered in the US with a revenue over $500 million were considered in the study.

Recently, Brunswick has been recognized with numerous national awards highlighting the company’s commitment to employee and customer satisfaction. Recent awards include:

To learn more about Brunswick’s culture, visit: brunswick.com/our-company, and to view the entire 2024 list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies, visit: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-trustworthy-companies-america-2024.

About Brunswick