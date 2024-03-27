Industrial Gearbox Market Projected to Grow with a Strong CAGR, with Growth of $8.44 Billion Projected by 2028

Dublin, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Gearbox Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive study on the Industrial Gearbox Market reveals promising growth prospects, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.22% from 2022 through 2028. This growth trajectory underscores the increasing applications of gearboxes across various end-user industries, including power generation, cement, food & beverage, and especially the burgeoning wind power sector.

In the wind power industry, gearboxes are instrumental in translating the kinetic energy generated by wind turbines into electrical energy. As nations worldwide commit to substantial offshore wind capacity targets—380 GW by 2030 and an impressive 2,000 GW by 2050—the demand for gearboxes suited for this application is anticipated to soar.

Market Trends & Opportunities:

The global quest for renewable energy sources is bolstering the industrial gearbox market, with a particular focus on developments within the wind power industry.

An upsurge in the sugar industry, notably in countries like Indonesia and China, is catalyzing demand for gearboxes in agricultural machinery and processing plants.

Segmentation Insights:

Helical gearboxes, known for their quiet operation and high-load capacity, are currently leading the market. The sector is also witnessing significant advancements in planetary gearbox technology, marked by their compact size and efficiency, especially in applications needing rotation multipliers.

Insights by Configuration:

Parallel Axis: The simplicity of design and high efficiency across various speed ranges has made this segment predominate in the industrial gearbox market.

Angular Axis: Exhibiting the fastest growth, angled-axis gearboxes are finding wide applications, particularly in automotive and mechanical sectors.

Insights by End-User:

The power generation sector remains a major end-user due to the global energy demand surge and a growing emphasis on renewable sources, while the cement and aggregates sector also substantially contributes to market growth.

Geographical Analysis:

Asia-Pacific regions reign as the industrial gearbox market leaders, with sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, and textiles fueling market expansion. The region's dominance is fortified by competitive labor costs and robust infrastructural development.

