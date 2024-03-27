Voltus to Host Future of Energy Series with NERC and Former FERC Chairman Speakers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. ("Voltus"), the leading distributed energy resource (DER) technology platform and virtual power plant (VPP) operator, today announced that it will host an in-person customer event, The Future of Energy Series, at the Chicago Athletic Association on Tuesday, April 30 from 9:30 am - 5:00 pm Central Time. This summit will focus on the state of the electric grid and innovative energy solutions to achieve a more affordable, resilient, and decarbonized energy future. Sessions include:



Energy Transition 2024: A Top 10 List

Phil Deutch, the Founder & CEO at NGP Energy Technology Partners, will deliver the keynote speech, looking at top energy transition trends that are impacting commercial, industrial, and DER owner and operator energy users.

Building an affordable, resilient and sustainable energy future for consumers

This panel discussion features: Former Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman, Jon Wellinghoff PJM's Senior Vice President of Operations, Mike Bryson North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s Senior Vice President and Chief Engineer, Mark Lauby The American Clean Power Association’s Vice President of Transmissions & Markets, Carrie Zalewski.

This panel discussion features:

The keynote and main panel will be followed by lunch and interactive breakout sessions, providing attendees an opportunity to network with industry peers.

“We are thrilled to be hosting our third Future of Energy Series event. It promises to be an informative and thought-provoking session with some of the most influential speakers in the energy industry,” says Dana Guernsey, Voltus CEO and Co-founder. “In a rapidly evolving energy landscape with changing regulations, it has never been more important that organizations understand how to secure a clean, cost-effective, and reliable energy future. Our special event will help provide clarity and actionable insights to our customers.”

The event will be hosted at the Chicago Athletic Association - The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. An RSVP by April 13, 2024 is required to attend the event. Customers and partners can RSVP here .

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co .

