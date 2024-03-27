Aegion Announces Acquisition of Toncco

The North American Leader in Technology-Enabled Water Solutions Continues Expansion of Utility Services

ST. LOUIS, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation, the leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation and technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of Toncco, an underground utilities company based in Ogden, Utah. Toncco will now operate as part of Insituform, an Aegion portfolio company.

Founded in 2019 by CJ Nix, Toncco found its niche as a water utility maintenance and emergency service provider for underground sanitary sewer, storm sewer and potable water pipes across Utah. Today, Toncco has grown to become one of the most trusted pipe rehabilitation firms servicing municipal and private developer clients across the state of Utah.

“This is yet another exciting addition for Aegion,” said Rob Tullman, President and CEO, Aegion. “The acquisition of Toncco and its fantastic team continues our geographic expansion in the west with more negotiated and emergency maintenance contracts.”

Toncco employees and facilities will remain in place in Utah for the foreseeable future.

“We are very excited about this move,” said C.J. Nix, President, Toncco. “We couldn’t be happier to be part of Aegion, an impressive innovator in our field that shares our same core values."

About Aegion Corporation

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in rehabilitation solutions for aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater and potable water industries. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com.

About Toncco

Toncco was founded in 2019 by C.J. Nix as a water utility maintenance and emergency service provider for sanitary sewer, storm sewer and potable water pipe systems across Utah.