WellSpan Health Details Commitment to Reimagining Healthcare in its Annual Community Impact Report

York, Pa., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan Health is committed to taking health care beyond just treatment. With a mission of enhancing health, ensuring lifelong wellness and fostering healthy communities, the impact WellSpan is making in the communities it serves is unmatched. South Central Pennsylvania’s only locally-based and locally-governed health system recently released is annual Community Impact Report, highlighting investments in expansive community programs and outreach, efforts to create a sustainable future, initiatives that are advancing an inclusive culture and improvements made to patient experience and engagement.

"WellSpan is a trusted partner that is vital to the health and stability of the communities we serve," said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO, WellSpan Health. "Being a trusted partner means being there for you at all times, from providing access to affordable care to investing in community organizations that help us address social determinants of health. That’s our commitment to this region we call home.”

Specific to community engagement, WellSpan:

Provided $1.5 million in Community Partnership Grants to non-profit organizations that supported initiatives that advanced our Community Health Needs Assessment priorities.

Screened 400,000 patients for food, housing, and transportation insecurity, and connected those in need with services, to cultivate healthy communities.

Offered health programs to 25,000 people to promote mental wellbeing and prevent and manage chronic disease, supporting lifelong health and wellness.

These initiatives encompass far more than traditional health care. In fact, more than nine percent of WellSpan’s total operating expenses qualifies as community benefit, inclusive of charity care and financial assistance for patients in need. That contribution percentage is greater than the industry average. Annually, WellSpan contributes more than $5 billion to the regional and local economy and supports more than 21,000 jobs with $1.3 billion in salaries to local families.

To continue to be a health care provider and employer of choice, WellSpan has made great strides to support an inclusive culture in which every person feels welcomed, respected, and valued. By being more inclusive, the health system can deliver patient-focused, seamless, high-quality care that ultimately maximizes value for patients and consumers.

WellSpan’s Inclusion Champion training program has empowered more than 150 allies and promoters of equity for fellow team members and patients. Providing exceptional care for all begins by seeking out everyone’s unique differences so that patients and team members feel welcomed, respected, and valued.

The health system has improved access to care through expanded clinical capabilities and service offerings in existing and new regions, dramatic growth in virtual care and digital offerings, as well as strategic partnerships. Through a joint venture with Emerus, the health system is building small, WellSpan-branded neighborhood hospitals in parts of the region underserved by current health care options to expand access to care. WellSpan is also undertaking a major expansion of WellSpan York Hospital to expand access to advanced surgical capabilities and charting a path toward being one of the most technologically savvy hospitals in the region.

When it comes to sustainability, WellSpan is intentional about making environmentally sensitive choices that will enable the system to continue to care for patients and communities now and into the future. For example, plans call for the WellSpan York Hospital expansion to be built with an innovative concrete solution that comes from recycling plastics at the hospital. Its Path to 2030 sustainability strategy positions the health system as a leader in the industry through such recycling efforts, but also efforts to promote more environmentally-friendly anesthesia gas use as well as a number of energy conservation programs.

It all comes together to represent the actions being taken to successfully reimagine healthcare to improve the lives of everyone in South Central Pennsylvania. Learn more about these and other innovative initiatives at www.WellSpan.org.

