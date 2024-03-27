Plan your Easter Feast with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dallas, TX, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let Dickey’s Barbecue Pit do the cooking this Easter with their delicious, hickory-smoked barbecue options.

On Sunday, March 31st, whether you're feeding a group big or small, the Texas-style barbecue brand has you covered. Easter is the perfect time to gather with your family and friends to enjoy some Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ in store, or from the comfort of your own home. Guests can explore their perfect BBQ meal options, to ensure a memorable and happy Easter on Dickeys.com or by calling their catering experts at 866-BARBECUE.

Don’t forget, the world’s largest barbecue brand continues to offer their fan-favorite special Kids Eat Free Sunday* where guests 12 years and under receive a free Kid’s Meal when an adult orders $12 or more in-store and online using the code: KEFOLO.

“Easter is a special holiday that we love celebrating at Dickeys,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We want our guests to enjoy their Easter celebrations by focusing on the importance of the holiday. So let us take over the cooking and give you a slow-smoked, Texas-style meal you won’t forget.”

*One Kid’s Meal per check with a minimum $12 purchase. Available at participating Dickey’s locations only. Kids 12 and under. Not valid with any other coupons, offers, discounts or promotions

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

