Green Builder Media’s Virtual Sustainability Symposium Is Coming Up ... Reserve Your Spot!

Day 1, April 17

Jon Creyts: Positive Tipping Points—Reasons for Hope and Action on an Overheating Planet

Rocky Mountain Institute CEO Jon Creyts will outline how growth in solar, wind, electric vehicle, and battery technology is outperforming analysts’ predictions, and tipping points are being crossed faster than we imagined. And, yet, we are simultaneously seeing a rapid increase in global temperatures and climate catastrophes. This discussion will offer a fresh perspective on the state of the energy transition and explore what we can do to accelerate action.

Michael Barnard: Innovating our Way to Decarbonization

Esteemed futurist Michael Barnard will outline projection scenarios for the decarbonization of our global economy as it unfolds for decades into the future, including the reimagining of buildings, distributed energy, concrete and steel, renewables, vehicle-to-grid technologies, and hydrogen based on the fundamentals of physics, economics and human nature.

Jeremy Rifkin: From Progress to Resilience–Reimagining Existence on a Rewilding Earth

Celebrated economic and social theorist and author Jeremy Rifkin will explain how the Age of Progress, which took our species to the commanding heights as the dominant species on Earth—but at the expense of the wholesale destruction of life on the planet—is on a death spiral. A nascent Age of Resilience is quickly trending with a new meta-narrative that fundamentally transforms the way our species will live and flourish on a rewilding Earth.

Day 2, April 18

Xiye Bastida Climate Activism in Action

Climate activist Xiye Bastida will spotlight how younger generations—Gen Z in particular—are using their voices to combat climate change, calling out a broken status quo and demanding an urgent reckoning in the quest for a radically better future. Bastida will illustrate how activism is being utilized to implement endemic structural change, highlighting what’s working and how younger generations are flipping the script on our national dialog in politics, business, and society.

Ashlee Piper: From Distrust to Delight

Sustainability expert and cultural influencer Ashlee Piper will explore how we’ve reached unprecedented levels of consumer distrust and skepticism, offering solutions for remedying confusion, apathy, and eco-anxiety. Piper will discuss how to build trusting relationships and establish hope through authentic action and enhanced transparency.

Sustainability Revolution Unveiled: ESG, Climate Disclosure, and Carbon Solutions Unleashed!

Green Builder Media's dynamic CEO, Sara Gutterman, unveils the hottest sustainability trends revolutionizing the landscape for building professionals, homeowners, and businesses. Brace yourself for the seismic surge in demand for ESG strategies, the groundbreaking emergence of climate disclosure regulations, and the imperative quest for top-tier carbon offsets to forge a trailblazing path toward a net-zero, carbon-free built environment.

