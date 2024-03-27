Eimskip: Total number of shares and voting right

Reference is made to the decrease in share capital that was executed by reduction of treasury shares today 27 March 2024.

Article 19 of the Act on issuer’s disclosure obligation and major shareholder notices no. 20/2021 states that if an issuer decreases its share capital or votes, it shall on the last trading day of the calendar month in which the change occurs disclose the total number of shares and the total number of voting rights.

Therefore, the Company informs that its share capital is ISK 165,700,000 and each share is divided into one ISK. Treasury shares are ISK 1,725,320 and outstanding shares are ISK 163,974,680.