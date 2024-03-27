RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC

TRAINERS’ HOUSE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 MARCH 2024 AT 18:05



The annual general meeting of Trainers' House Plc was held on 27 March 2024 in Helsinki.



The annual general meeting confirmed the financial statements and discharged CEO and the members of the Board of Directors from liability for the fiscal year 1 January - 31 December 2023. The general meeting also decided to adopt the remuneration policy of the governing bodies.



The annual general meeting decided, in accordance with the board's proposal, that the company does not distribute a dividend from 2023.



Aarne Aktan, Jari Sarasvuo, Jarmo Hyökyvaara, Elma Palsila and Emilia Tauriainen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. In the board meeting held after the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Jari Sarasvuo as the chairperson of the board.



The annual general meeting decided that the board member's remuneration shall be EUR 1,500 per month and the chairperson's remuneration will be EUR 3,500 per month.



Grant Thornton Oy was elected as the company's auditor. The remuneration to the auditor is paid according to the auditor's reasonable invoice.



