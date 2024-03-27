DEADLINE ALERT for INOD, DKS, FOXF, and LTRX: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD)

Class Period: May 9, 2019 – February 14, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 22, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company did not have a viable AI technology; (2) its Goldengate AI platform is a rudimentary software developed by just a handful of employees; (3) it was not going to utilize AI to any significant degree for new Silicon Valley contracts; (4) it was not effectively investing in research and development for AI; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS)

Class Period: May 25, 2022 – August 21, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 22, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) demand for products in DSG’s Outdoor segment was slowing faster than defendants represented, resulting in excess inventory; (2) the “structural changes” that defendants repeatedly touted, including differentiated products, improved pricing technology, and more efficient clearance channels, did not allow the Company to manage its excess inventory without hurting the Company’s profitability; (3) the need to liquidate excess inventory, including in the Outdoor segment, would have a materially negative effect on the Company’s profitability; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF)

Class Period: January 11, 2022 – May 30, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 8, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) concealed a deterioration in Fox Factory’s business, in particular, increased inventories that were impacting demand; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF)

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX)

Class Period: May 11, 2023 – February 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Lantronix overstated demand and/or its visibility into demand for its IoT products; (2) Lantronix’s customers were reducing elevated levels of inventory of IoT products, thereby causing a general slowdown in the Company’s business; (3) certain of Lantronix’s embedded IOT revenues expected from a customer design win were delayed to the next fiscal year; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, Lantronix anticipated lower sales for its embedded IOT solutions for fiscal year 2024; (5) accordingly, Lantronix was unlikely to meet its own previously issued guidance for fiscal year 2024; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX)

