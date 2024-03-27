Readout of SBA Administrator Guzman’s Participation in the SBA’s Third Annual Women’s Business Summit

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, March 26, SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman kicked off the SBA’s third annual Women’s Business Summit alongside top Biden-Harris Administration officials, business leaders, and women entrepreneurs. The summit was held in collaboration with the National Women’s Business Council, co-sponsored by the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center and the Association of Women’s Business Centers.

Administrator Guzman opened the summit by participating in a fireside chat with U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai. During their session, Administrator Guzman and Ambassador Tai discussed the importance of maximizing opportunities, resources, and networking opportunities for women entrepreneurs – especially as they continue to innovate and solve global problems.

After the fireside chat concluded, participants in the summit were free to engage in five sessions, each with a unique focus on important topics for women entrepreneurs: government contracting, financing and accessing capital, entrepreneur-to-entrepreneur empowerment, childcare, and overcoming geographic divides.

To close out the summit, Administrator Guzman joined Mayor Steve Benjamin, Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, for a final fireside chat on the role that women entrepreneurs are playing in the Biden-Harris Administration’s Small Business Boom. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, America is enjoying an unprecedented Small Business Boom, with more than 16.8 million new business applications filed since President Biden took office. Women continue to start businesses at higher rates than their male counterparts and, in 2023, women in the United States opened as many as 1,200 new establishments a day.

In its first two years, more than 37,000 people have participated in the SBA’s Women’s Business Summit, which highlights resources and offerings by the SBA and its partners. The 2023 Women’s Business Summit featured remarks from President Joe Biden in a White House East Room event. In addition, the inaugural Women’s Business Summit featured remarks from Vice President Kamala Harris.

For follow-up interview requests for Administrator Guzman, please contact Rebecca Galanti at Rebecca.Galanti@sba.gov.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.