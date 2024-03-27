Postbiotic Supplements Market is projected to reach US$ 30.5 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.90% from 2024 to 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The postbiotic supplements market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 10.8 million in 2024. Moreover, due to the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of these products, the demand for postbiotic supplements is set to rise at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2034, reaching a valuation of US$ 30.5 million by 2034.



Postbiotics are produced by probiotic bacteria, including Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, and are commonly used in various nutritional products, including postbiotic supplements. The awareness of the potential health benefits of these bacteria is driving the demand for postbiotic supplements.

Postbiotic supplements play a vital role in enhancing the immune system, preventing diarrhea, reducing the symptoms of irritable bowel disease, and alleviating allergies by activating the innate immune system and fighting pathogens. As a result, the demand for gut health supplements is expected to grow in the next decade.

The need for postbiotic supplements is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing incidence of certain digestive disorders, such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Among the anticipated IBDs, ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease is expected to play a significant role in driving the demand for postbiotic supplements.

In the functional food and pharmaceutical sectors, postbiotic supplements offer nutritional benefits, prevent illness, and cure conditions. Thus, postbiotic supplements are crucial for promoting digestive health. Furthermore, postbiotic supplements are an ideal feed addition to improve the safety of diets and the growth potential of monogastric animals, such as pigs and chickens. As a result, the animal feed industry is increasingly demanding postbiotic supplements.

“Postbiotics are gaining popularity due to the potential health benefits produced by probiotic bacteria like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. The postbiotic supplements enhance the immune system, prevent diarrhea, reduce irritable bowel disease symptoms, and alleviate allergies. The demand for gut health supplements is expected to grow in the next decade, especially due to the increasing incidence of digestive disorders like ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease. Postbiotic supplements are also essential for monogastric animal feed,” -says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Postbiotic Supplements Market

The postbiotic supplements industry in the United States is projected to experience a CAGR of 8.9% through 2034.

The German postbiotic supplements market is expected to demonstrate a CAGR of 9.6% through 2034.

Japan's postbiotic supplements industry is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2034.

The postbiotic supplements market in India is expected to showcase a CAGR of 14.8% through 2034.

China's postbiotic supplements market is expected to display a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape in the Postbiotic Supplements Market

The postbiotic supplements industry faces intense competition and requires strategic advantage. Market players must focus on creating new products, expanding into new markets, and combining with other companies to flourish. This is anticipated to help develop product lines, gain new technology, and improve market position. Companies are expected to enhance their distribution networks by forming alliances, growing globally, increasing manufacturing capacity, and entering new markets.

Product innovation is crucial in the postbiotic supplements industry, with companies investing heavily in research and development to create unique, customizable options. To thrive in this fast-paced environment, companies must be flexible, responsive to consumer trends, and prioritize investing in innovation, adopting sustainable practices, and forming strong partnerships with distributors and suppliers.

Recent Developments in the Postbiotic Supplements Market

Kyowa Hakko Bio, a Kirin subsidiary, received approval from the FSSAI in October 2023 to utilize IMMUSE, its Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma postbiotic, in health supplements and general foods.

The New Zealand probiotic company Gutsi launched a 60-day gut reset kit in October 2023, providing a complete gut care regimen that combines pre-, pro-, and postbiotic nutrition from its current products.

Key Companies in the Postbiotic Supplements Market

Dr. Emil Nutrition

For The Biome

Designs for health

Beekeeper's Naturals

MaryRuth Organics

POSTBIOTICA SRL

Essential Formulas Incorporated (Dr. Ohhira's Probiotics)

Glac Biotech Co., Ltd.

KOREA BIOPHARM

Pro Formulations MD

MRM Nutrition

Bio Complete 3

GUT ARMOR

Probulin

Others





Key Coverage in the Postbiotic Supplements Market Report

Rising Use of Healthy Dietary Supplements in the United States

Growth Analysis of the Postbiotic Products Industry

Top 10 Emerging Trends in Gut Health Supplements

Analysis of Impact of Postbiotic Probiotics on Digestive Health in the United States

Sales Analysis of Postbiotic Products Industry

Comparative Assessment of Postbiotic Probiotics Market and Postbiotic Prebiotics Market in the United States

Key Market Segments

By Form:

Soft-gel and Chews

Capsules and Tablets

Powder and Granules



By Distribution Channel:

Health and Beauty Store

Drug Store

Modern Trade Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarket)

Online Retailing

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor

