Indegene acquires Trilogy Writing & Consulting GmbH, a medical writing consultancy

PRINCETON, N.J. and FRANKFURT, Germany, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company, announced the acquisition of Trilogy Writing & Consulting GmbH (Trilogy), a global provider of specialty medical writing capabilities across clinical, regulatory, safety and medical content to life sciences companies. The acquisition by Indegene Ireland, a subsidiary of Indegene Limited, augments Indegene’s depth of clinical and regulatory writing expertise for market authorization applications globally.



Trilogy Writing & Consulting is a Germany, UK, and US-based, medical writing consultancy with know-how in the development and delivery of clinical, regulatory, safety, and medical content. It applies its expertise and unique approaches to deliver quality medical writing output. Trilogy has a proven track record of more than 22 years of providing medical writing services to the biopharmaceutical and medical devices industry with strength in expertise across oncology, immunology, neurosciences, urology, anti-infectives, endocrinology, respiratory diseases, and many other therapeutic areas. Trilogy’s dedication to strategic medical writing ensures client success in regulatory submissions across a breadth of health authorities including the US FDA, EU EMA, Health Canada, UK MHRA, China NMPA, Japan PMDA, and many others.

According to Grand View Research1, the medical writing market was $4.2 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to grow at 10.46% CAGR to $8.4 billion by 2030. However, biopharma companies are increasingly challenged by a lack of internal expertise (especially in complex therapeutic areas), continuous pressure on margins, and stringent expectations from regulatory authorities. By combining Trilogy’s expertise in medical writing with Indegene’s scalability and technology, especially Generative AI, life sciences companies stand to benefit by way of higher productivity, lower cost, and greater flexibility even as they set up themselves to be future-ready, ultimately leading to faster regulatory approval for their products.

“Trilogy has years of demonstrated knowledge in medical writing, clearly evident from its team that has won the trust of life sciences leaders over the years,” said Manish Gupta, CEO of Indegene. “Combining Trilogy’s expertise with Indegene’s capabilities, life sciences companies benefit from partnering with a single service provider to deliver effective medical writing expertise at scale across the value chain. Our investments in content automation, especially leveraging Generative AI, will further improve outcomes for our clients in clinical and regulatory writing and even beyond. We welcome the Trilogy team to the Indegene family and are excited for our journey together.”

Dr Julia Forjanic Klapproth, Senior Partner, Trilogy, added, “Joining the Indegene family is a testament to the quality of our services and the expertise of our specialist team. I am proud of Trilogy’s reputation and standing in the industry and look forward to the next stage of our development.”

Dr Lisa Chamberlain James, Senior Partner, Trilogy, agreed, “This is an exciting and important evolution for Trilogy. We are confident that this partnership with Indegene will enable us to accelerate our growth and allow us to expand our tech-enabled medical writing services for the benefit of our life sciences clients.”

Seyfarth Shaw LLP represented Indegene in this transaction. Trilogy Writing & Consulting was represented by Vogel Heerma Waitz.

About Indegene

Indegene is a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company. It helps biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical device companies develop products, get them to the market, and grow their impact through the life cycle in a more effective, efficient and modern way. Indegene brings together healthcare domain expertise, fit-for-purpose technology and an agile operating model to provide a diverse range of solutions. These aim to deliver, amongst other outcomes, a personalized, scalable and omnichannel experience for patients and physicians. It’s what drives Indegene’s team and their purpose to enable healthcare organizations be future ready. To learn more, please visit www.indegene.com

About Trilogy Writing & Consulting

Trilogy Writing & Consulting is a medical writing consultancy with expertise in the development and delivery of clinical, regulatory, safety and medical content globally. Trilogy applies effective practices to deliver content that achieves accelerate timelines with quality outputs. Through its unique methodology Trilogy applies lean principles and novel operating models to produce submission ready, HCP engaging, and patient friendly content for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, consumer health, and medical device companies globally. Trilogy has complemented its expertise through development of AI enabling technology to streamline and automate the writing process. To learn more, please visit www.trilogywriting.com

