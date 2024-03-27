NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

March 27, 2024

Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on March 25, 2024:

a) Philippa Bounds, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”), has, in order to effect a "Bed and ISA” transaction, sold 10,725 shares of €0.07 each in the Company (“Shares”); and



b) Brian Bounds, a Person Closely Associated (“PCA”) with Philippa Bounds immediately repurchased 10,663 Shares into his Individual Savings Account (“ISA”).

The diﬀerence between the sale and purchase price is the brokerage commission.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Philippa Last Name(s) Bounds 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares Currency GBP Price £26.38 Volume 10,725 Total £282,925.50 Aggregated information Volume 10,725 Price £26.38 Total £282,925.50 Date of transaction March 25, 2024 Place of transaction London Stock Exchange

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Brian Last Name(s) Bounds 2. Reason for the notification Position/status PCA with Philippa Bounds (PDMR) Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares Currency GBP Price £26.383 Volume 10,663 Total £281,321.93 Aggregated information Volume 10,663 Price £26.383 Total £281,321.93 Date of transaction March 25, 2024 Place of transaction London Stock Exchange

Julie Keefe

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.



