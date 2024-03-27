Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

March 27, 2024

Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on March 25, 2024:

 

a)   Philippa Bounds, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”), has, in order to effect a "Bed and ISA” transaction, sold 10,725 shares of €0.07 each in the Company (“Shares”); and

b)   Brian Bounds, a Person Closely Associated (“PCA”) with Philippa Bounds immediately repurchased 10,663 Shares into his Individual Savings Account (“ISA”).

 

The diﬀerence between the sale and purchase price is the brokerage commission.

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Philippa

Last Name(s)

Bounds

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Legal Director

Initial notification/amendments

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Sale of ordinary shares

Currency

GBP

Price

£26.38

 

Volume

10,725

Total

 

£282,925.50

Aggregated information

 

 

 

 

Volume

10,725

Price

£26.38

Total

£282,925.50

Date of transaction

March 25, 2024

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Brian

Last Name(s)

Bounds

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

PCA with Philippa Bounds (PDMR)

Initial notification/amendments

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

Currency

GBP

Price

£26.383

Volume

10,663

Total

£281,321.93

Aggregated information

 

 

 

 

Volume

10,663

Price

£26.383

Total

£281,321.93

Date of transaction

March 25, 2024

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange

 

Julie Keefe

Deputy Company Secretary

 

ENQUIRIES

 

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

 

 

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

 


 

 