CaringOnDemand Provides the Right Care for Seniors, at the Right Time, At the Push of a Button

Mangonia Park, FL, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is of the utmost importance for seniors to age in a place of their choosing with access to care at home services that meet their needs. 90% of all seniors express their desire to age at home. However, many find the current model of care delivery at home to be cumbersome, rigid, and expensive. Steven East, the visionary behind CaringOnDemand, recognized this necessity early on. With a deep understanding of the challenges faced by both seniors and caregivers, Steven set out to create a solution that would seamlessly connect them while prioritizing simplicity, quality, and trust.

Steven’s foray into the healthcare sector began over two decades ago when he established Caring People in 1998. He became interested in home health care after his grandmother requested assistance in organizing a housekeeping and childcare agency. Through extensive research and hands-on experience, he identified the need for a more personalized and accessible approach to care at home services.

Over the years, Steven witnessed firsthand the challenges plaguing the industry, including rising costs of care and labor, and the growing disparity between service providers and consumers. Moreover, traditional home care agencies often require high hourly minimums, leaving people without an affordable alternative to provide only the necessary assistance without additional costs. Determined to effect change, he envisioned a future where technology would serve as the catalyst for a more efficient and consumer-centric healthcare system.

In 2022, CaringOnDemand was born, heralding a new era of on-demand care solutions. At the core of the company’s ethos lies a commitment to empowering seniors and their families with the ability to access high-quality care at the push of a button. Through two user-friendly apps - one catering to clients and families, and the other to healthcare providers - CaringOnDemand bridges the gap between those in need of care and those ready to provide it.

The technology behind CaringOnDemand is as innovative as it is intuitive. By leveraging state-of-the-art algorithms and user-centric design principles, the platform matches clients with caregivers based on location, skills, preferences, and availability. This ensures that each interaction is tailored to the individual’s specific needs and requirements, fostering a sense of trust and reliability. “We have kept the app quite simple. I know that the simplest apps are the ones I use the most. The easier it is to navigate, the better the user experience is,” expresses Steven.

Moreover, CaringOnDemand operates in collaboration with licensed agencies, adhering to rigorous standards set by regulatory bodies such as the Department of Health. This ensures that both clients and caregivers receive the highest standard of care, without compromising on safety or quality.

One of the key differentiators of CaringOnDemand is its ability to streamline the care at home experience for both clients and caregivers. By consolidating various agencies into a single platform, CaringOnDemand eliminates the silos inherent in the industry, making it easier for individuals to access the care they need. “One of the biggest issues we see in healthcare broadly is that everyone’s operating in their own little silo. So we always want to have collaborative relationships with whoever's addressing the same market as us,” Steven shares. This enhances efficiency, affordability, and accessibility to all.

As CaringOnDemand continues to grow and expand its reach, the company is actively seeking investors and partnerships to accelerate its mission. With a passionate team and a commitment to innovation, CaringOnDemand is poised to redefine the care at home industry and improve the lives of seniors and their families for years to come.





