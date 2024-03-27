Hoot Reading Celebrates Success of BlueCare Tennessee Sponsored Reading Program

Winnipeg, Manitoba, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoot Reading and BlueCare Tennessee announce the successful completion of their first joint literacy program enrollment. The first enrollment supported 89 students at Double Tree Elementary in Memphis, TN, in their reading goals through over 1,400 personalized lessons. This cohort achieved significant word reading gains in basic and complex phonics skills. Enrollment two expanded to include over 110 students at three different schools. Hoot Reading's impactful online literacy tutoring programs, generously sponsored by BlueCare Tennessee, will continue empowering students and bridging gaps in their reading journeys.



In 2023, BlueCare Tennessee sought a partner to help them provide educational support to students in Tennessee. Knowing that there is a relationship between academic achievement and student well-being, they selected Hoot Reading to provide 1:1 online literacy tutoring. The partnership's mission was to provide high-impact, evidence-based literacy support for Tennessee students at no cost to districts, families, or students.



"The success of enrollment one at Double Tree Elementary, sponsored by BlueCare Tennessee, is a testament to Hoot Reading's mission to change students' lives through literacy," said Carly Shuler, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Hoot Reading. "We are honored to partner with an organization that cares deeply about student well-being and look forward to continuing this initiative with future enrollments."



"We extend our gratitude to Hoot Reading and BlueCare Tennessee for sponsoring the program at Double Tree Elementary," said Principal Jacqueline Brown. "As a second-year principal, our trends and data reveal reading challenges due to foundational skill gaps. With 98% of our staff being new teachers with no teaching experience or background, the Hoot intervention program not only aids students but supports teachers lacking content knowledge. In the first week, students embraced 1:1 sessions, showing eagerness and attentiveness. The support from Hoot Reading and BlueCare Tennessee is invaluable, and we look forward to positive outcomes in our students' reading skills."



To learn more about Hoot Reading's dedication to transforming childhood literacy, please visit www.hootreading.com.



About BlueCare Tennessee

BlueCare Tennessee is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. Founded in 1993, the Chattanooga-based company focuses on managing care and providing quality health care products, services, and information for government programs. BlueCare Tennessee currently serves more than 600,000 members.



About Hoot Reading

Hoot Reading is the leading online tutoring service providing 1:1, evidence-based literacy instruction with qualified teachers. Incubated on a research project at the Nokia Research Lab with Sesame Workshop (the creators of Sesame Street) and the Joan Ganz Cooney Center, Hoot Reading partners with school districts across North America to change children’s lives through literacy.