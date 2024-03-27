AMG Critical Materials N.V. Publishes Agenda for the 2024 Annual General Meeting and Expands Management Board

Amsterdam, 27 March 2024 --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") has published its Agenda and Explanatory Notes for the 2024 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) which will take place on May 8, 2024 at the Hilton Hotel in Amsterdam.



The Agenda carries, amongst other items, the appointment of a new Management Board member. The Supervisory Board has resolved to expand the Management Board to four members, nominating Mr. Michael Connor to the Management Board as Chief Corporate Development Officer, for a term of four (4) years. This additional appointment is necessary due to the company’s current strategic project intensity, with the goal of ensuring effective capital allocation on a global level.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO commented “I am pleased to congratulate Michael on his nomination to the Management Board. I have worked closely with him since he joined the Company in 2010 and have seen firsthand his important contributions to AMG’s success. Michael’s extensive strategic, financial, and operational knowledge, as well as his leadership and management skills, will be invaluable assets to the Board. This updated Management Board complements the new corporate structure exceptionally well and helps ensure the Company will maintain its sound leadership into the future.”

The Agenda furthermore carries the reappointment of Mr. Jackson Dunckel (CFO) as a member of the Management Board for a term of four (4) years, and reappointment of Dr. Donatella Ceccarelli as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of two (2) years. Given the rotation schedule of the Supervisory Board and the retirement of Professor Hanke and Mr. Depp in 2025, the Supervisory Board has resolved, in order to prepare for an orderly transition, to expand its resources in 2024 to create a Board with seven (7) members at the AGM in May 2024. The Supervisory Board is very pleased that Ms. Dagmar Bottenbruch is prepared to rejoin AMG’s Supervisory Board as an independent member, and to secure continuity given her past experience and successful track record as a Supervisory Board member and member of the Remuneration Committee until 2023. The Supervisory Board will therefore nominate Ms. Bottenbruch for appointment at the AGM on May 8, 2024 as an independent member of the Supervisory Board for a term of four (4) years.

Shareholders will have the option to exercise voting rights by providing voting instructions prior to the AGM in accordance with the (proxy) voting procedures.

The Agenda and Explanatory Notes, including instructions for shareholders to attend the meeting and/or to exercise their voting rights, are available to investors and other interested parties via the AMG website (www.amg-nv.com).

