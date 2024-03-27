Dublin, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Syrup & Flavouring Production in Canada - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Syrup and flavouring producers in Canada manufacture beverage bases, such as concentrates and fountain syrups, and other flavouring syrups. Most industry products are used in the downstream manufacturing of finished beverages. Consequently, the Soda Production industry in Canada (report 31211aCA) is a major buyer of industry products. Demand from downstream manufacturers has declined in recent years, as many food and beverage producers have consolidated and begun producing syrups and flavourings in-house. Consequently, industry revenue has declined at a CAGR of 2.1% over the past five years and is expected to total $492.5 million in 2023, when revenue will jump by an estimated 0.3%.
The Syrup and Flavouring Production industry in Canada primarily manufactures drink concentrates, flavouring syrup and related products for beverage manufacturers, soft drink production or soda fountain use. Establishments primarily producing maple syrup, chocolate syrup, flavouring extracts, powdered drink mixes or soft drinks are excluded from the industry.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Kerry Group PLC
- Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited
