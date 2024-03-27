New Swiss Crypto white-label ETP issuer successfully lists two strategies on Deutsche Boerse Xetra



27 March 2024 - Frankfurt and Zurich - A leading white-label issuer of crypto ETPs, Issuance.Swiss AG, is officially listing the CF Momentum crypto ETN (ISIN : CH1263519394 | WKN: A3G5R2 | Kürzel: CFMM ) and the CF crypto Web 3.0 ETN (ISIN : CH1263519386 | WKN: A3G5R3 | Kürzel: CFB3: ) on the official market of Deutsche Börse’s Xetra electronic venue on Wednesday March 27th 2024. This is the first of what is expected to be many launches on Deutsche Boerse following its successful listing on SIX Exchange in Germany. Currently, the Swiss issuer has 5 ETP admitted to trading and is considering another 5 in the next 6 months.



CFMM - a multi-coin index ETN, is designed to provide investors with diversified and varied exposure using leading crypto projects. Its strategy combines price and on-chain momentum, making it a pioneering product in this asset class.

CFB3 - a multi-coin index ETN, is designed to capture the essence of the innovative WEB 3 era, the next evolution of the internet. The ETN provides comprehensive exposure to the diverse facets of Wbe 3.0 innovation including smart contract platfroms, scaling solutions and data management.

Bruce Jackson, Head of Digital Assets at APEX says:“ Apex has been working with Issuance.Swiss AG since 2023 and views the increasing amount of crypto ETPs being listed in Europe as an extremely positive development for the market. As such it was a natural decision for us to support the issuer participate on one of Europe’s largest exchanges. We are delighted to continue this effort in making crypto exposure in the form of a proven and test vehicle, ETN more accessible to the investors.”



Pavel Izmaylov, Director, part of digital assets working group at APEX, says:“ Our products have been available in Switzerland since last year thanks to all our service providers and clients that made it possible. The listing on Xetra strengthens our new position in Germany but also opens up institutional-grade crypto products to the wider European and international markets. We look forward to bringing more novel asset classes to more demanding clients’ strategies. Cryptocurrency exposure is now ever easier to access.”

This is not Issuance.Swiss’s first foray into regulated markets which complements an already successful accolade of listings on the Swiss stock exchange including the first institutional-grade staking crypto earlier this month. According to management, Issuance.Swiss led by a veteran crypto ETP, Laurent Kssis anticipates further dual listings of crypto ETNs in the coming month. In an otherwise unregulated crypto market, Issuance.Swiss AG powered by APEX group continues to bring more transparency, protection, and integrity to investors by listing their fully-collateralised crypto ETNs on regulated stock exchanges.

Issuance.Swiss AG is a dedicated SPV fully customised to admit financial products on regulated European stock markets and offer a plug-and-play solution to bring vanilla and complex digital assets strategies to the regulated market wrapped and in the form of a publicly listed ETP. Incorporated in Zug Switzerland and through its standalone set up, the SPV is able to list client strategies from European and US clients who currently have compliance constraints in managing digital assets. In return the client can enjoy a whitelabel revenue solution (net of administrative costs) as the product is fully scalable through its Asset under Management proposition (creation redemption process) and is estimated at best with a successful admission to the stock exchange within 8 weeks from engagement. The SPV is fully equipped and onboarded with key service providers and allows a quick time to market while the SPV takes control of all the operational burden.



Apex Group Ltd., established in Bermuda in 2003, is a global financial services provider.

With over 13,000 employees globally, Apex Group provides services into 50 jurisdictions delivering an expansive range of services to asset managers, financial institutions, private clients, and family offices.



The Group has continually improved and evolved its capabilities to offer a single-source solution through establishing the broadest range of services in the industry; including fund raising solutions, fund administration, digital onboarding and bank accounts, depositary, custody, super ManCo, corporate services and a pioneering ESG Ratings and Advisory solution. Apex Group’s purpose is to be more than just a financial services provider and is committed to driving positive change to address three core areas; the Environment and Climate Change, Women’s Empowerment and Economic Independence, Education and Social Mobility.

For more information, please email admin@issuance.swiss or call +41 44 551 0052

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Issuance.Swiss AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, or Japan. The securities of Issuance.Swiss AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iv) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. In any EEA Member State (other than the France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Lichtenstein) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Liechtenstein the 2023 Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.issuance.swiss . The approval of the 2023 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the FMA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2023 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities.

