Global Radioactive Materials Logistics Market 2024-2028

The radioactive materials logistics market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.45 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period. The report on the radioactive materials logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by anticipated growth in the number of nuclear power plants, increasing demand for radioactive materials logistics from the healthcare industry, and growing production of uranium.



The radioactive materials logistics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Healthcare

Industrial

Agriculture

Others

By Type

Waste materials

Spent nuclear fuel

Fresh fuel

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing demand for radioactive waste logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the radioactive materials logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising focus on the use of radioactive material in spacecraft and digital transformation in logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the radioactive materials logistics market covers the following areas:

Radioactive materials logistics market sizing

Radioactive materials logistics market forecast

Radioactive materials logistics market industry analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

ALARA Global Logistics Group.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.

AREVA SA

Bharat Logistic Pvt. Ltd.

Cencora Inc.

Clean Harbors Inc.

CTS LOGISTICS GROUP

Daseke Inc.

Deutsche Post AG

DG Air Freight Pvt. Ltd.

DSV AS

Edlow International Co.

EnergySolutions

FedEx Corp.

Hitachi Zosen Corp.

Orano

Waste Control Specialists LLC

