Global Radioactive Materials Logistics Market 2024-2028

The radioactive materials logistics market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.45 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period. The report on the radioactive materials logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by anticipated growth in the number of nuclear power plants, increasing demand for radioactive materials logistics from the healthcare industry, and growing production of uranium.
The radioactive materials logistics market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Healthcare
- Industrial
- Agriculture
- Others
By Type
- Waste materials
- Spent nuclear fuel
- Fresh fuel
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the growing demand for radioactive waste logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the radioactive materials logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising focus on the use of radioactive material in spacecraft and digital transformation in logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the radioactive materials logistics market covers the following areas:
- Radioactive materials logistics market sizing
- Radioactive materials logistics market forecast
- Radioactive materials logistics market industry analysis
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P
- ALARA Global Logistics Group.
- Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.
- AREVA SA
- Bharat Logistic Pvt. Ltd.
- Cencora Inc.
- Clean Harbors Inc.
- CTS LOGISTICS GROUP
- Daseke Inc.
- Deutsche Post AG
- DG Air Freight Pvt. Ltd.
- DSV AS
- Edlow International Co.
- EnergySolutions
- FedEx Corp.
- Hitachi Zosen Corp.
- Orano
- Waste Control Specialists LLC
