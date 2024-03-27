Dublin, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seafood Processing in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Seafood processors' revenue is projected to climb at a compound annual rate of 0.5% to £3.8 billion over the five years through 2023-24, including growth of 3.6% in 2023-24, when the average profit margin will be 3.3%. The COVID-19 pandemic punctured revenue in 2020-21 due to the closure of restaurants. Domestic demand conditions have been bleak, as the rising cost-of-living increased inflationary pressures and higher selling prices made seafood products less affordable. Despite this, increasing awareness of the health benefits of consuming seafood pushed back against severe market pressures. Fish catch volumes have declined because of rising costs for fishermen and quotas that constrained the supply of fish caught in foreign waters. Import competition has also intensified, curtailing expansion.

Industry operators process fish, molluscs, crustaceans and other seafood. The industry includes factory ships that process seafood, unless they also engage in fishing activities, and excludes the processing of products derived from marine mammals. The preparation of frozen-fish dishes and the manufacture of fish soups also fall outside the scope of the industry.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

