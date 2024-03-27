North America Nutrigenomics Market By Product (Reagents & Kits, and Services), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Online Platforms, and Others), Application, Country and Growth Forecast to 2030

Dublin, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Nutrigenomics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Reagents & Kits, and Services), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Online Platforms, and Others), By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Nutrigenomics Market would witness market growth of 15.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2023-203



At the heart of the collaboration is the development of genetically-informed food products and supplements. Companies are incorporating nutrigenomic insights into the formulation process to create products that align with specific genetic profiles. This involves identifying genetic markers associated with nutrient metabolism, absorption, and utilization and tailoring food products to cater to the unique nutritional needs identified through genetic testing.



Furthermore, as the market matures, innovations that promise to transform personalized nutrition further are emerging. These advancements span technological breakthroughs, research methodologies, and the integration of Nutritional genomics into broader healthcare strategies. The evolution of genomic sequencing technologies is a key driver of innovation in nutrigenomics. Continuous advancements in next-generation sequencing and other genomic analysis techniques contribute to more comprehensive and cost-effective genetic testing, making nutrigenomic insights more accessible to a broader population.



In Canada, like many other developed countries, diabetes has been a growing concern. The factors contributing to the rise in diabetes cases in Canada include sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, and an aging population. Researchers can explore the genetic markers associated with diabetes risk in the Canadian population. As per the data released in 2022 from Statistics Canada, considering the aging population over time, the prevalence of diabetes has been rising at an average annual rate of 3.3%. This equates to a diagnosis of diabetes among more than 3 million Canadians, or 8.9% of the population. Moreover, prediabetes constitutes a significant risk factor for the development of type 2 diabetes in 6.1% of grown adults in Canada. Thus, growing cardiovascular disease and diabetes cases in North America can help grow the market in the region.



The US market dominated the North America Nutrigenomics Market by Country in 2022, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2030; thereby, achieving a market value of $360.8 Million by 2030. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 18.4% during (2023 - 2030). Additionally, The Mexico market would exhibit a CAGR of 17.5% during (2023 - 2030).



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Reagents & Kits, and Services. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Online Platforms, and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Obesity, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Cancer Research. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



List of Key Companies Profiled

Genova Diagnostics

Metagenics, Inc.

Nutrigenomix Inc.

Unilever PLC

The Gene Box

Cura Integrative Medicine

Fagron Genomics S.L.U. (GX Sciences Inc.)

Xcode Life Sciences Private Limited

DNA Life

BASF SE

