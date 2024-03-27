Dublin, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Dating Services Market by Services (Casual Dating, Matchmaking, Niche Dating), Subscription (Annually, Monthly, Quarterly), Age Group, Gender - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Online Dating Services Market size was estimated at USD 7.94 billion in 2023, USD 8.39 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% to reach USD 12.00 billion by 2030.







FPNV Positioning Matrix



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Online Dating Services Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).



Market Share Analysis



The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Online Dating Services Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Online Dating Services Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include Badoo, Coffee Meets Bagel, eharmony, Inc., EliteMate.com LLC, Grindr LLC, Happn SAS, HER, Love Group Global Ltd., Match Group, Inc., OkCupid, rsvp.com.au Pty Ltd., Spark Networks SE, Tastebuds Media Ltd., The Bumble Group, and The Meet Group Inc.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Online Dating Services Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Services Casual Dating Matchmaking Niche Dating Online Dating





Subscription Annually Monthly Quarterly Weekly





Age Group 18 to 24 Years 25 to 34 Years 35 to 44 Years 45 to 54 Years 55 to 64 Years





Gender Female Male



Region

