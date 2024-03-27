Dublin, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chlorine Dioxide Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chlorine dioxide market size reached US$ 999 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 1,323 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.79% during 2022-2028.







Chlorine dioxide (CIO2) is a volatile chemical compound that consists of one chlorine atom and two oxygen atoms. It is a yellowish-brown gas with an unpleasant odor at room temperature that dissolves in water. It is usually produced from sodium chlorite and sodium chlorate and is commonly used as an antimicrobial agent in poultry processing, disinfecting drinking water and washing vegetables and fruits. It is also utilized as a selective oxidizer and is used as an alternative to chlorine in water treatment solutions. Chlorine dioxide is effective over a broad pH range, neutralizes phenols and their derivatives and is less corrosive. As a result, it is extensively used in industrial water treatment, medical, pulp and paper processing, oil and gas, food and beverage applications.



Chlorine Dioxide Market Trends



Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Chlorine dioxide is widely used for treating wastewater and removing the turbidity from water as it is a powerful disinfectant for bacteria and viruses. Additionally, the widespread product utilization in the pulp and paper industry is favoring the market growth. Chlorine dioxide is widely used as a bleaching agent to produce paper with high brightness. Moreover, the increasing utilization of biocide technology is providing a thrust to the market growth. The technology is based on chlorine dioxide to treat industrial cooling water systems and provide safety interlocks, real-time monitoring and enhanced cost-effectiveness. Other factors, including the rising product demand in the food and beverage industry to control pathogenic and spoilage microorganisms, along with the extensive product utilization to sterilize medical and laboratory equipment, is anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation



This research provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global chlorine dioxide market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on type, method and application.



Breakup by Type:

Liquid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide

Solid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide

Breakup by Method:

Electrolytic Method

Chemical Method

Breakup by Application:

Industrial Water Treatment

Pulp and Paper Processing

Oil and Gas

Medical

Food and Beverages

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Companies Featured

Accepta LLC

AquaPulse Systems

CDG Environmental LLC

Ecolab Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Grundfos Pumps Corporation

Iotronic Elektrogeratebau GmbH

ProMinent GmbH

Sabre Technologies LLC

Tecme Srl

Vasu Chemicals LLP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utz4ng

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment