Global Human Vaccines Market (2023-2028)

The Global Human Vaccines Market is estimated to be USD 66.81 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 95.87 Bn by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.49%.







Market Dynamics



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Human Vaccines Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentations

The Global Human Vaccines Market is segmented based on Technology, Type, Disease Indication, End-Users, and Geography.





By Technology, the market is classified into Conjugate Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, and Viral Vector Vaccines.





By Type, the market is classified into Monovalent Vaccines and Multivalent Vaccines.





By Disease Indication, the market is classified into Pneumococcal Disease, Influenza, Combination Vaccines, HPV, Meningococcal Disease, Herpes Zoster, Rotavirus, MMR, Varicella, DTP, Polio, and Covid-19.





By End-Users, the market is classified into Pediatric Vaccines and Adult Vaccines.





By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.



Companies Featured

Bavarian Nordic AS

Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

Biological E Ltd.

CSL LTD.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

Dynavax Technologies Corp.

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

GSK PLC

Incepta Pharma Ltd.

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp.

Novavax, Inc.

Panacea Biotec

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi SA

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Valneva USA, Inc.

Zhi Fei Biological

