Global Bath Soaps Market to Reach $34.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Bath Soaps estimated at US$22.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Premium Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$21.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mass Products segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Bath Soaps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 252 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $20.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $29.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



