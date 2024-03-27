Global Fiber Optic Market Projected to Reach USD 68.28 Billion by 2030

Dublin, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fiber Optic Market by Type (Multi-Mode, Single Mode), Material (Glass, Plastics), Application - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In a recent comprehensive analysis, the global Fiber Optic Market has demonstrated remarkable growth prospects, with expectations to escalate from a valuation of USD 28.22 billion in 2022 to USD 31.48 billion in 2023. This promising trajectory suggests a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.67%, culminating in a projected market size of USD 68.28 billion by 2030. The market is observed to expand due to continued innovations and increasing demands for high-speed data transmission across various industry verticals.







FPNV Positioning Matrix



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Fiber Optic Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).



Market Share Analysis



The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Fiber Optic Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Fiber Optic Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type Multi-Mode Single Mode





Material Glass Plastics





Application Communication Community Antenna Television Industrial Military Premises Telecom Utility Healthcare Non-Communication Fiber Optic Lighting Sensors



Region

Companies Featured

Amphenol Corporation

Coherent, Inc.

Colonial TelTek

CommScope Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Fiberoptic Systems, Inc.

Finolex Cables Limited

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

II-VI Incorporated

International Business Machines Corporation

Leoni AG

LS Cable & System Pty Ltd.

Mouser Electronics, Inc.

Nexans SA

Optical Cable Corporation

Prysmian S.p.A.

S.I. Tech, Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

TE Connectivity

Timbercon, Inc. by Radiall America, Inc.

Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

ZTT International Limited

