Global Weather Forecasting Services Market by Forecasting Type (Long-Range Forecasting, Medium-Range Forecasting, Short-Range Forecasting), Purpose (Operational Efficiency, Safety), End-User - Forecast to 2030

The Weather Forecasting Services Market size was estimated at USD 2.70 billion in 2023, USD 3.00 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.53% to reach USD 5.80 billion by 2030.The global weather forecasting services market comprises businesses and organizations that provide predictive atmospheric data to diverse industries such as agriculture, aviation, and energy management, among others. Weather forecasting services include collecting and analyzing environmental data using computing technologies to provide correct insights to customers.

The global weather forecasting services market is rapidly growing owing to the increasing reliance on accurate forecasts by the agricultural industry for operational optimization and safety. Further, the advent of customized forecasting solutions tailored specifically to meet specific industry weather forecasting requirements is generating a stronger outlook for the global weather forecasting services market. However, high initial investments for hardware upgrades and the inherently uncertain nature of weather forecasting raise challenges in achieving consistent growth. Besides the challenges, technological advancements, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and remote sensing techniques, have significantly improved forecast accuracy over the years. Additionally, real-time monitoring through satellite imagery and IoT devices such as smart sensors and integrating big data analytics are expected to refine the predictive capabilities of weather forecasting services.







Regional Insights



The American weather forecasting services market is rapidly growing owing to advanced technology infrastructure, a well-established meteorological network, and strong government support. The United States has been a pioneer in weather forecasting since the early 20th century with institutions including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which operates sophisticated models to predict regional and global weather patterns. In recent years, private companies have emerged to provide specialized weather forecasting services that cater to specific industries such as aviation, shipping, energy production, agriculture, insurance, and outdoor events management, among others.

Europe has witnessed significant growth in demand for accurate short-range forecasts that can be helpful in managing renewable energy sources such as wind farms and solar installations. The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) plays an integral role in providing reliable predictions used by governments and private sector entities.

In the Middle East and Africa, accurate weather forecasting is essential for managing water resources and dealing with extreme climate conditions such as droughts and heat waves.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the weather forecasting services market, attributed to rapid urbanization, industrial development, and increasing dependence on renewable energy sources. In countries including India and China, where agriculture remains a significant contributor to GDP, accurate weather services forecasts are vital in ensuring food security for millions of people.



This research report categorizes the Weather Forecasting Services Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

