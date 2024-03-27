TowneBank Announces Retirement of Two Directors

SUFFOLK, Va., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (Nasdaq: TOWN) announced today that two long-serving members of its Board of Directors, Jacqueline B. Amato and Bradford L. Cherry, will step down from the Board and move to Emeritus status following the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Cherry is a founding director of TowneBank, having served as a director since TowneBank’s opening in 1999. Amato joined TowneBank in 2000 to lead its successful entry into the residential mortgage lending business and was appointed to the Board that same year.



“Jackie and Brad have made an extraordinary contribution to the growth and success of TowneBank,” said G. Robert Aston, Jr., TowneBank’s Executive Chairman. “And while they may be stepping down from their roles as corporate directors, they will certainly not be stepping back as we will continue to draw upon their wise counsel and steadfast support in the years ahead through their new Emeritus role,” added Mr. Aston. He further added, “On a more personal note, I am deeply grateful for Brad’s friendship and for his loyal support over the last 40 plus years as a leading voice on the boards of directors of three banks I have had the privilege to lead.”

