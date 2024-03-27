Dublin, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optical Interconnect Market by Product Category, Interconnect Level, Fiber Mode, Data Rate, By Distance, Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Optical Interconnect Market has experienced a surge, climbing to an impressive USD 15.78 billion in 2023. Predicted to accelerate with a growth rate of 9.63% CAGR, the market is projected to achieve a milestone value of USD 30.03 billion by 2030. This growth underscores the crucial role optical interconnect solutions are playing in powering data centers, high-performance computing, and telecommunications operations worldwide.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Optical Interconnect Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Product Category
- Cable Assemblies
- Active Optical Cables
- Indoor Cable Assemblies
- Multi-Source Agreements
- CDFP
- CFP
- CXP
- QSFP
- Outdoor Cable Assemblies
- Connectors
- LC Connectors
- MPO/MTP Connectors
- SC Connectors
- ST Connectors
- Free Space Optics, Fiber, & Waveguides
- Optical Engines
- Optical Transceivers
- PIC-based Interconnects
- Silicon Photonics
- Interconnect Level
- Board-to-Board & Rack-level Optical Interconnect
- Chip- & Board-level Optical Interconnect
- Metro & Long-Haul Optical Interconnect
- Fiber Mode
- Multimode Fiber
- Graded-index Multimode Fiber
- Step-index Multimode Fiber
- Single Mode Fiber
- Data Rate
- 10 Gbps To 40 Gbps
- 41 Gbps To 100 Gbps
- Less Than 10 Gbps
- More Than 100 Gbps
- By Distance
- 1 Km To 10 Km
- 11 Km To 100 Km
- Less Than 1 Km
- More Than 100 Km
- Application
- Data Communication
- Datacenters
- High-Performance Computing
- Telecommunication
- Region
Companies Featured
- Acacia Communications, Inc.
- Accelink Technology Co. Ltd.
- Amphenol Corporation
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cleerline Technology Group
- Fiberplex Technologies, Llc
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Ii-vi Incorporated
- Infinera Corporation
- Innolight Technology Ltd.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Lumentum Operations Llc
- Molex, Llc
- Neophotonics Corporation
- Nvidia Corporation
