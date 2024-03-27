Dublin, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optical Interconnect Market by Product Category, Interconnect Level, Fiber Mode, Data Rate, By Distance, Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Optical Interconnect Market has experienced a surge, climbing to an impressive USD 15.78 billion in 2023. Predicted to accelerate with a growth rate of 9.63% CAGR, the market is projected to achieve a milestone value of USD 30.03 billion by 2030. This growth underscores the crucial role optical interconnect solutions are playing in powering data centers, high-performance computing, and telecommunications operations worldwide.







Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Optical Interconnect Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Product Category Cable Assemblies Active Optical Cables Indoor Cable Assemblies Multi-Source Agreements CDFP CFP CXP QSFP Outdoor Cable Assemblies Connectors LC Connectors MPO/MTP Connectors SC Connectors ST Connectors Free Space Optics, Fiber, & Waveguides Optical Engines Optical Transceivers PIC-based Interconnects Silicon Photonics





Interconnect Level Board-to-Board & Rack-level Optical Interconnect Chip- & Board-level Optical Interconnect Metro & Long-Haul Optical Interconnect





Fiber Mode Multimode Fiber Graded-index Multimode Fiber Step-index Multimode Fiber Single Mode Fiber





Data Rate 10 Gbps To 40 Gbps 41 Gbps To 100 Gbps Less Than 10 Gbps More Than 100 Gbps





By Distance 1 Km To 10 Km 11 Km To 100 Km Less Than 1 Km More Than 100 Km





Application Data Communication Datacenters High-Performance Computing Telecommunication



Region

Companies Featured

Acacia Communications, Inc.

Accelink Technology Co. Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Cleerline Technology Group

Fiberplex Technologies, Llc

Fujitsu Ltd.

Ii-vi Incorporated

Infinera Corporation

Innolight Technology Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Lumentum Operations Llc

Molex, Llc

Neophotonics Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vhf13

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment