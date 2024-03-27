Tragedy Strikes Aboard Holland America Cruise Ship: Two Crew Members Killed in Engineering Space Incident

HOUSTON, Texas, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a tragic turn of events, the serene voyage of the Holland America cruise ship, Nieuw Amsterdam, was marred by a devastating incident resulting in the loss of two crew members. The cruise line confirmed the unfortunate occurrence, which unfolded in the ship's engineering space while docked at Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas.



The identities of the deceased crew members remain undisclosed, but their lives were tragically cut short during the incident on Friday. Authorities were promptly notified, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. In a solemn statement, Holland America expressed profound sorrow over the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the affected crew members.

While specifics surrounding the incident are scarce, the Bahamas Maritime Authority has taken the lead in investigating the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

