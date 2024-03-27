Global Dental Insurance Market Set to Surge to $198.08 Billion in 2024 With Anticipated CAGR of 8.4%

Dublin, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Insurance Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The dental insurance industry is on an upward trajectory, witnessing a robust growth from $182.68 billion in 2023 to a forecasted $198.08 billion in 2024, marking a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This expansion can be attributed to several factors including increased awareness of oral health, burgeoning costs of dental care, and a shift towards preventive services. With governmental policies enhancing industry standards and employers increasingly providing dental benefits, the market is experiencing a positive impact on its growth.



Demographics Driving the Demand



An aging global population with a higher prevalence of dental issues is creating strong demand within the market. By 2050, the number of individuals aged 60 and above is predicted to double, further intensifying the need for dental insurance services among the elderly. Additionally, the World Health Organization reported in November 2022 that 3.5 billion individuals worldwide are affected by oral diseases, further bolstering the necessity for dental insurance.



Innovations in the Industry



The market is also experiencing a wave of product innovation, as evidenced by the collaboration between Retrace Labs Inc., Intel Corporation, and SoftBank Group Corp to introduce an AI-based dental management network. This development points towards a future where integration and streamlined services can potentially revolutionize the industry.



Emerging Market Opportunities



Providers are increasingly offering digital aids, such as DentalPlans.com's guided dental plan finder introduced in June 2023. This tool empowers consumers to easily identify the most suitable dental plans, hinting at an industry trend towards greater transparency and accessibility. Furthermore, strategic acquisitions such as CNP Assurances S.A's purchase of Odonto Empresa underline the strategic efforts companies are making to establish a stronger presence in key growing markets.



Future Outlook



Looking towards the future, the dental insurance market is expected to grow exponentially to $275.2 billion by 2028, with a continuing CAGR of 8.6%. North America held the largest market share in 2023, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. With the market currently divided into various segments like DPPOs, DHMOs, and others, it offers comprehensive coverage catering to diverse demographics, ranging from corporate groups to individuals. Scope of the Report



The current analysis of the dental insurance market presents a comprehensive view of the industry's progress, delving into the factors driving growth, significant regional and competitive dynamics, and the spectrum of services and products offered. It reflects on the revenues earned from diverse dental services provided by industry entities and maps out the development trajectory of the market over the forthcoming years.



