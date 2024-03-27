Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Investigates Apple Inc. for Illegally Monopolizing the Smartphone Market

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers, is investigating claims against Apple Inc. (“Apple”) for illegally monopolizing the smartphone market and overcharging consumers for iPhones in the United States.



If you would wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation against Apple, please contact one of our attorneys at (914) 733-7282, or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

What Happened and What Information Was Involved:

According to a recent U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit, Apple is alleged to have illegally monopolized the U.S. smartphone market and overcharged consumers for iPhones. A private lawsuit would supplement the Department of Justice lawsuit and seek to recover overcharge damages suffered by consumers who bought iPhones over the past decade.

If you purchased a new iPhone on or after January 1, 2014, please submit your information HERE or contact us at (914) 733-7282 or investigations@lowey.com.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national law firm representing consumers and institutions who have suffered losses resulting from violations of state and federal antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of our clients.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7282

Email: investigations@lowey.com