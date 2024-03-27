Clip Money Expands Cash Management Suite Through ClipChange

BOSTON, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money, Inc. (“Clip”) (TSXV:CLIP) (OTCQB:CLPMF), a leading provider of end-to-end cash management for businesses, has announced the addition of ClipChange to its product suite. The launch of Clip’s new delivery service exemplifies commitment to providing innovative solutions that modernize business cash operations, offering an efficient way for retail businesses to place change orders.



ClipChange allows Clip’s business partners to select from pre-packaged values of coins and banknotes and track packages through insured delivery. The initial rollout of ClipChange targeted key deposit customers seeking a convenient coin and banknote delivery service that further eliminated the need for branch visits and armored carriers. Leading Clip customers in the retail and restaurant industries are enjoying Clip's new service, many of whom provided input to the product design. This user-friendly solution is now live and accessible through the Clip dashboard.

ClipChange is the third major initiative for the company, following their launch of two deposit channels: ClipDrop, currently available at hundreds of shopping mall locations throughout North America, and ClipATM, expanding deposit access to thousands of existing NCR Atleos cash-deposit ATMs.

“Clip is excited to roll out our latest service that modernizes antiquated cash management services that businesses have had to settle with for decades. Clip is driving enhanced convenience and efficiencies to improve the end-to-end manner in which businesses manage cash, and using our customer-first culture to help design and deliver innovative solutions,” said Brian Bailey, President of Clip.

About Clip Money Inc.

Clip operates a multi-bank, self-service deposit system for businesses through its network of ClipDrop Boxes and Clip-enabled ATMs. Rather than going to their personal bank branch or using an armored carrier service, businesses can deposit their cash at any ClipDrop or ATM located nearby at top retailers and shopping malls. Deposited funds are automatically credited to the business’ bank account, usually within 1 business day. The company combines functional hardware, an intuitive mobile app, and an innovative cloud-based transaction engine that maximizes business banking transactions. Clip also facilitates mobile change orders, which are fully-insured and shipped within 1-2 business days. Clip Money offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for business banking deposits across major markets in Canada and the United States. For more information about the Company, visit www.clipmoney.com .

